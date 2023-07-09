100PLUS, Coke Zero and Pepsi: These are all the drinks 987 DJ Joakim Gomez has cosplayed for NDP

Is this a subtle way for the National Day Parade’s planning committee to pay tribute to Singapore’s reputation as a foodie paradise? Or perhaps just a quick reminder for everyone to hydrate? Wait... or do we all just have drinks on our minds 24/7?

Whatever the reason, for the past few years, 987FM DJ and ten-time NDP main host Joakim Gomez, 34, has been cosplaying as different drinks while hosting the show.

Water parade time?

In a TikTok video, Joakim shared more about his ‘cosplays’ over the years.

First, we had Joakim from 2021, looking just like a 100PLUS can. Then came 2022 Joakim, who resembled a Coca-Cola Zero drink. We think he looks more like a Pokéball, but we digress.

Finally, this year’s edition seems to be paying tribute to another carbonated pop drink: Pepsi 'cos well, it’s red and blue with just a hint of white.

Any Pepsi fans out there?

“Oolong Tea for next year. Yall need to chill. National Day Parade things. Its’s becoming a thing now,” Joakim wrote in his caption, throwing his suggestion for next year’s theme in the ring.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, netizens also started giving their own cosplay ideas, ranging from Fanta, to green tea, and of course, Milo. We’re already looking forward to what drink Joakim will be next year.

Photos: Joakim Gomez/TikTok, Joakim Gomez/Instagram