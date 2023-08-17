12 must-have MagSafe accessories to transform your iPhone experience in 2023

A mobile phone is no longer just a phone; it's a wallet, a television, a computer, and a gateway to a world of limitless possibilities.

That expanded even more when Apple introduced MagSafe to its iPhone 12 line-up in 2020, which involved embedding an array of magnets and sensors in the back of the iPhone. This enables the attachment of MagSafe-compatible accessories like chargers, cases, wallets, and more. This simple yet ingenious feature allowed users to benefit from a new level of convenience, speed, and customisation.

From seamless wireless chargers to stylish wallets, and tools to enhance photography capabilities to ergonomic grips, here are 12 of the best MagSafe accessories that will transform the way you use the iPhone.

1. Downsize your wallet: ESR MagSafe Wallet (HaloLock) ($49.90)

Seamlessly adhering to the back of your device through the power of magnets, this sleek accessory not only offers a stylish solution for keeping your cards and cash close at hand, but also doubles as an adjustable stand for your iPhone. The smart card storage fits up to three cards, while the adjustable stand allows you to watch your favourite Korean drama in portrait or landscape mode and at any angle between 15 to 160 degrees.

ESR MagSafe Wallet (HaloLock) ($49.90). Buy it at Lazada

2. For wireless charging on the go: ANKER 321 PowerCore Magnetic 5000mAh MagSafe Wireless Powerbank ($49.90)

Say goodbye to tangled cables and hello to effortless charging. This sleek powerbank attaches to your MagSafe-enabled case or device via magnets and ensures your devices stay energised without the hassle. With its 5,000mAh battery, it provides up to a whopping 19 hours of additional video playtime on an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The most impressive feature about this powerbank is that it is equipped with Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) sensors that monitor temperatures up to 7,200 times per hour, ensuring safe charging each time. Comes in four different colours.

3. Get a better grip on your phone: CLCKR Phone Holder & Grip for MagSafe ($27.49)

Like the ESR MagSafe Wallet, this accessory sticks to the back of your MagSafe-enabled phone or case and functions as both a phone stand and a grip for your fingers. At 3500 Gauss magnet strength – three times stronger than the average magnet grip – you can rest assured your phone is going to stay on securely when using the grip.

4. For gym goers/yoga enthusiasts: RhinoShield AquaStand Magnetic Bottle ($73.34)

This one is for all you exercise enthusiasts. The RhinoShield AquaStand Magnetic Bottle comes with a MagSafe-compatible handle which you can use to transform the bottle into a phone stand or tripod. No more propping your phone up against the wall at the gym and praying no one accidentally kicks it. The bottle also comes with a silicone gasket and safety buckle to prevent leaks and spills.

5. Upgrade your Zoom meetings: Belkin iPhone MagSafe Camera Mount for MacBook ($44.00)

Back in 2022, Apple announced Continuity Camera, a feature which allows your iPhone to be used as a webcam on your Apple computers. This means higher quality Zoom calls since Continuity Camera maxes out 1920 x 1440, which is a little higher than your typical 1080p resolution webcams. This Belkin iPhone MagSafe Camera Mount allows you to mount your iphone securely onto your Apple laptop and use it as a high-quality webcam. It also doubles up as a convenient ring grip and kickstand when not mounted onto a laptop.

Belkin iPhone MagSafe Camera Mount for MacBook ($44.00). Buy it at Apple.

6. For TikTok live streamers/vloggers: Magnetic Camera Handle ($12.77)

Are you frequently live streaming on your phone and finding your wrist bent at an uncomfortable angle? This Magnetic Camera Handle attaches to your MagSafe-enabled phone or case and allows you to hold your phone in a more natural position as though you are holding a DSLR camera. The handle is also made of PU leather, giving it excellent chemical and hydrolysis (that is, the chemical breakdown of a compound due to reaction with water) resistance.

Magnetic Camera Handle ($12.77). Buy it on Lazada

7. For those pursuing the perfect selfie: Ulanzi LT010 MagSafe Flip Light ($19.65)

We all know the difference good lighting makes to a picture. With the Ulanzi LT010 MagSafe Flip Light, you no longer need to worry about underexposed or unflattering selfies. The ring light attaches to your MagSafe-enabled phone or case and lights up both your selfie and rear camera thanks to its flip design. With a 300mAh rechargeable battery built in, you can get around 60 minutes of continuous usage on one full charge. That’s plenty of well-lit selfies.

8. For those who can't live without a dual-monitor setup: MOFT Snap Laptop Phone Holder ($29.90)

Some of us love our dual-monitor setups. Unfortunately, this isn't possible when we're away from our desk. This is where the MOFT Snap Laptop Phone Holder comes in handy, as it allows you to snap your MagSafe-enabled phone on via magnets and have your phone screen displayed next to your laptop. Made of vegan leather and reusable adhesive, this inconspicuous phone holder leaves no traces of residue when removed.

9. For those who loathe packing multiple cables: ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger ($44.90)

With the impending arrival of USB-C on Apple's latest iPhone line-up, chances are it will be harder to find Lightning cables outside, whether is it from your colleagues or at public areas that provide free charging. Or it could simply be a case of you not wanting to pack both a USB-C and Lightning cable in your bag when a USB-C cable can be used to charge almost everything else from laptops to powerbanks and digital cameras. Consider then, the ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger, which attaches to the back of your MagSafe-enabled phone or case and when plugged in to power via a USB-C cable, delivers power to your phone through MagSafe charging. A handy piece of item to have around, we say.

10. Go totally hands-free: Anker Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo) ($49.08)

The Anker Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo) comes with a flexible magnetic strap which you can attach to fitness equipment, refrigerator, or metallic cabinets for hands-free viewing on your phone. When not attached, it also functions as a finger grip when holding your phone.

11. For the multitaskers: PopSockets PopGrip ($40.21)

If you find yourself frequently holding your phone and another object in one hand, you are going to love this phone grip by PopSockets. With the extendable PopGrip, you can grip your phone easily and securely with two fingers. The PopGrip also functions as a kickstand when fully extended. Need more convincing about the popularity of PopSockets phone grips? This nifty little gadget has sold over 100 million units worldwide.

12. For the drivers: iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount ($54)

Designed to seamlessly integrate into your vehicle, iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount keeps your iPhone securely mounted and effortlessly charged throughout your journey. The powerful magnetic connection ensures your device stays in place, even on bumpy roads, while providing fast and reliable wireless charging. Navigate, stream music, or take important calls without the fuss of tangled cords.