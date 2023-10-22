1.9m-tall Tyler Ten makes 987 DJs & Jeremy Chan look so tiny when he stands next to them

"We had the All That Glitters cast in for a chat, and we would like to think our height is normal. Tyler’s the abnormal one," quipped Gerald on Instagram on Thursday (Oct 19).

For your reference, Jeremy is 1.68m tall whereas Gerald is 1.69m. Kimberly, on the other hand, is 1.64m while Maya is 1.62m.

And then we have Tyler, who towers over everyone at 1.9m.

We'll let you decide. Are the jocks and Jeremy the abnormal ones or is it Tyler?

Photos: Gerald Koh/Instagram

