1.9m-tall Tyler Ten makes 987 DJs & Jeremy Chan look so tiny when he stands next to them
"Tyler’s the abnormal one," quipped Gerald Koh. But is he right?
987FM DJs Kimberly Wang, 32, Maya Davidov, 27, and Gerald Koh, 39, sure didn't expect to feel less than adequate when they invited All That Glitters stars Jeremy Chan, 42, and Tyler Ten, 27, into the 987 studio earlier this week.
Just look at the hilarious pictures below:
"We had the All That Glitters cast in for a chat, and we would like to think our height is normal. Tyler’s the abnormal one," quipped Gerald on Instagram on Thursday (Oct 19).
For your reference, Jeremy is 1.68m tall whereas Gerald is 1.69m. Kimberly, on the other hand, is 1.64m while Maya is 1.62m.
And then we have Tyler, who towers over everyone at 1.9m.
We'll let you decide. Are the jocks and Jeremy the abnormal ones or is it Tyler?
Photos: Gerald Koh/Instagram
Catch Jeremy and Tyler in All That Glitters on meWATCH here, or in the embedded video below:
