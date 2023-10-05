20 years after “sharing” famous Adam Rd Prawn Mee stall with bro, hawker sets up own joint in Newton

Ask any foodie to share their favourite hae mee haunts in Singapore and there’s a good chance that Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle would be on the list. The Michelin Bib Gourmand stall at Adam Food Centre was founded over thirty years ago by Teo Aik Cheng, 58, who perfected their family recipe with his twin brother Aik Hua after inheriting the stall from their parents, who used to sell prawn mee, fishball noodles and laksa. Aik Hua later ventured out to establish Zhi Wei Xian Zion Big Prawn Noodle, formerly known as Noo Cheng Adam Road Prawn Mee (Zion Road), at Zion Riverside Centre.

During our previous interview in 2021, Aik Hua explained that he changed the stall name in 2018 to establish a distinct brand identity, emphasising that both brothers manage their prawn mee businesses independently. Two years ago, the hawker opened a fancier restaurant under the same name at South Bridge Road, which regrettably closed in the same year. He continues to helm Zhi Wei Xian, which also has a Bib Gourmand accolade.

The Adam Road prawn mee legacy continues with Jack Teo, 62, older brother of the twins, who recently opened Adam Road Prawn Noodle (San Ge) at Newton Food Centre. The term ‘San Ge’, which translates to ‘Third Brother’ in Chinese, is a reference to Jack’s position among his six siblings.

Helmed evening shifts at Adam Rd Bib Gourmand stall for over 20 years

Prior to setting up his own stall, Jack ran the evening shift at Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle for over twenty years. During this time, he sold prawn mee as well as seafood dishes such as cold crab and boiled cockles, which were only available during dinner hours. Before that, he was a roast master at roast meat eatery Alex’s Eating House at Beach Road. Jack tells 8days.sg that just like his brothers, he learned how to cook prawn noodles from their hawker parents at a young age. The Newton stall, which opened in July, is his first solo venture and is not affiliated to the Noo Cheng outlet.

“I decided to set up my own stall as Adam Road Food Centre would be undergoing renovation for three months (the hawker centre is closed till 31 Dec 2023). I chose to open at Newton [Food Centre] as it’s a popular tourist destination. I want to let tourists know that besides chicken rice, prawn mee is also an iconic Singaporean dish,” says the jovial hawker. He opted to retain the familiar Adam Road moniker as a nod to his long history at the location. “I’ve worked there for so long after all,” he reminisces.

Working much longer hours at Newton stall

The Newton stall is open from 8am to 9.30pm, with a break between 2.30pm to 5.30pm. These hours are double of what Jack worked at Adam Road, where he manned the stall from 6.30pm to 11.30pm. “Yes it’s tough, especially since I’m handling everything on my own. But it’s worth it as I’m motivated to make a name for myself here,” he shares. Aik Cheng will continue to helm his Adam Road stall when it reopens next year, but Jack is uncertain if his brother will keep the stall open during dinner hours following his departure.

Despite the steep rental cost at Newton Food Centre (“roughly $6K”) due to its proximity to the city centre, Jack maintains confidence in his profitability. “Many customers have been eating my food since they were kids. Of course I’m confident in my food – otherwise how could I have lasted so long [in the business]?” While the hawker declined to disclose the exact rental costs of the Adam Road stall, he notes that it was much more manageable as he shared expenses with his brother.

Regulars mostly unaware of his last minute move

“It was last minute! I got the bid [for the Newton stall] about a month before we had to open for business [in July], so I didn’t have time to inform my regulars. Now, the Adam Road stall is closed for renovation and I’m scared that they will scold me when they cannot find me!” he quips. With most of his regular customers unaware of the move, the hawker shares that business has been lacklustre. Recently, his friends and children have been helping him to spread the word over social media.

How does his food compare to his brothers’ versions?

When asked if his prawn mee is similar to his brothers’, the towkay had a punny response: “Our ‘mian’ (face in Chinese) looks different, so how can our ‘xia mian’ (prawn noodle in Chinese) be identical?” That said, Jack affirms that his broth is based on the same family recipe used by his brothers, with each attracting their own loyal customers over the years.

“The way I prepare the prawns is also slightly different [from my brothers]. The difference in taste is hard to describe, but it’s something that my regulars can discern,” he adds cryptically. Jack prefers to use wild-caught tiger prawns, while Noo Cheng’s signage indicates the use of fresh sea prawns.

Jack worked at his bro's famous stall at Adam Rd before opening his own joint at Newton.

Photo: Facebook/ Catherine Leu

Is there rivalry between the three bros?

“I’ve been busy setting up my new stall and I don’t know their thoughts on it. Since it’s my own venture, I don’t intend to ask them either,” says the hawker. “Personally, I think it’s a good thing that each of us are carrying on with our family legacy. I’m happy for my brothers who have created successful businesses of their own.” He also mentions that Aik Cheng has been graciously spreading the word about his Newton stall to customers who inquire about him.

Similar menu & prices, with new $5 prawn-only option

Despite the higher rental costs at Newton, a basic bowl of prawn mee with pork rib costs $7, which matches the price for a similar order at Adam Road. Jack has also introduced a cheaper $5 option with “mid-sized” prawns. Additionally, bowls with fancier combos like larger prawns and pig’s tail start from $10. The towkay asserts that portions are similar to what he used to offer at Adam Road. “I’m hoping to boost sales with slimmer profit margins,” he shares. Seafood dishes like cold crab and clams in prawn broth will also be available at the Newton stall.

Adam Road Prawn Noodle (San Ge) is at #01-16 Newton Food Centre, 500 Clemenceau Ave North, S229495. Open daily except Sun, 8am-2.30pm & 5.30pm-9.30pm. More info via Facebook & TikTok.

Photos: Adam Road Prawn Noodle (San Ge), Facebook/ Catherine Leu

