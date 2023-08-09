Logo
5 of the best ‘Home’ covers you can listen to on repeat on National Day
Finish this line: This is home, truly…

By Ainslyn Lim
Published August 9, 2023
Updated August 10, 2023
Of all the National Day songs we’ve heard, there are a special few that Singaporeans hold close to their hearts.

On top of that list has to be 1998's ‘Home’, which was composed by Dick Lee and performed by local singer Kit Chan.

This year, Kit remade 'Home' in celebration of its 25th anniversary a testament to how the tune has stood the test of time.

We vividly remember the hours we spent singing the song in school every time August came around, and we’re not ashamed to admit that the opening lines of ‘Home’ never fails to give us goosebumps.

So besides checking out the 2023's NDP song 'Shine Your Light', why not join us on a trip down memory lane and listen to some of our favourite 'Home' covers on National Day?

JJ Lin

No one's better suited to cover this song than our other national treasure JJ Lin. We can totally see how the lyrics of 'Home' rings true for the star, who is based in Taiwan. 

Never mind that his cover of 'Home' was only a minute long in his NDP medley, it was more than enough to make us reach for the tissues.

The Sam Willows

Although the quartet, consisting of Benjamin Kheng, Narelle Kheng, Sandra Riley Tang, and Jonathan Chua, has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2019, their cover, which features Josh Wei on the violin, is one we still go back to for its smooth harmonies.

Voices of Singapore

This Singapore Virtual Choir Project is a special one for sure. Made during the thick of Covid where everyone was on lockdown, the cover features over 900 voices of people living in Singapore, together with other Singaporeans from 26 countries.

Singing in unison to spread "hope, strength, and love", this version will always remind us of how we got through that very difficult period.

City Music and Shirlyn + The UnXpected

Local music retailer City Music teamed up with popular local cover band for this upbeat, jazzy rendition of the song.

Team Titan

The newest addition to this list, YouTuber Jianhao Tan's Team Titan cover of 'Home' features a number of familiar social media faces, some of whom really surprised us with their vocals. Spot Debbie Soon, Pavithra Nair, SPOP WAVE! alums Ridhwan Azman and Sherly Devonne Ng, and more in this Insta-celebration of Singapore's 58th birthday. 

Not forgetting Kit's 25th anniversary remake of the song

If you thought no one can top the OG version, in waltzed Kit with this more emotional version. 

Photos and Videos: City Music SG, The Sam Willows, Voices of Singapore, Team Titan, IAM陈，Banshee Empire, motorbehaviour/ YouTube

