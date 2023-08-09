5 of the best ‘Home’ covers you can listen to on repeat on National Day

This year, Kit remade 'Home' in celebration of its 25th anniversary — a testament to how the tune has stood the test of time.

We vividly remember the hours we spent singing the song in school every time August came around, and we’re not ashamed to admit that the opening lines of ‘Home’ never fails to give us goosebumps.

So besides checking out the 2023's NDP song 'Shine Your Light', why not join us on a trip down memory lane and listen to some of our favourite 'Home' covers on National Day?