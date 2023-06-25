5566’s Zax Wang, 42, and his 47-year-old wife look so young netizens say they look like siblings of their teenage kids

Here’re two more celebs who’ve cracked the code when it comes to looking impossibly youthful. Earlier this week, Taiwanese actress Ji Qin, 47, shared on social media that her 15-year-old son, Yaya, had just graduated junior high school.

Ji Qin is married to 5566’s Zax Wang, 42. The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, also has a 16-year-old daughter, Lele, together.

“The first graduation ceremony I’ve attended is my son’s junior high graduation ceremony, ‘cos [Lele’s] graduation ceremony last year was held online. Time passes too quickly, our kids are moving towards the next stage [of their lives],” Ji Qin wrote in her caption.

A very photogenic family indeed.

Ji Qin’s post created much buzz from netizens, many who left comments congratulating Yaya on his graduation. However, what really grabbed everyone’s attention was not Yaya’s graduation, but just how youthful Ji Qin and Zax looked in the pictures.

“This family looks way too similar!” one netizen exclaimed, while another marvelled: “My goodness! I’d totally believe it if you said you guys were siblings, you guys really aged so well!”

Zax Wang and Ji Qin.

Just to be clear here — they’re complimenting Zax and Ji Qin for looking younger than their actual age, instead of taking aim at Lele and Yaya for looking old, okay?

“This couple doesn’t seem to have aged at all, it’s only the kids who look older now,” yet another netizen wrote.

Photos: Ji Qin/Instagram