'80s Taiwanese diva Pan Yue Yun suing ex-employee who accused her of scolding her staff every day

People say you shouldn't offend your boss, but getting on the bad side of an employee isn't such a great idea either.

Just ask '80s Taiwanese diva Pan Yue Yun, who owns a cafe in Taiwan's Tamsui District.

Recently, the 65-year-old singer, who's known for her hit songs such as 'Am I The Person You Adore The Most' and 'Forever Blue Sky', was called out by an ex-employee for being a really bad boss.

"Lady boss Pan Yue Yun has a bad temper and scolds her staff every day. She says she's always right and thinks she's Empress Dowager Cixi. When a customer criticises her, she will scold them and ask them to take their words back," wrote the staff.

He then added that the "kind-hearted and animal-loving persona Yue Yun has on screen is all fake".

"When someone writes a negative comment about her, she will threaten to sue them. I believe she will make the news very soon. It's very normal for people like that to be exposed," he rambled.

But is this a case of a vengeanceful ex-staff trying to get back at his boss?

In response to the accusations, Yue Yun said she has issued a lawyer's letter and will be suing the employee, who was just a temp staff, for defamation.

Yue Yun's manager also emphasised that the allegations made against the star were not true.

According to her manager, the staff was a cleaner who worked for only two hours at the cafe every day.

The staff later said that he could not handle the job and asked to resign in September. However, the day after he left his job, he started spreading untrue rumours about the star on the cafe's FB page.

He has been asked to remove all his comments about Yue Yun and to make a public apology for the damage he's dealt to her reputation.

