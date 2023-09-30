Logo
'90s hunk Mark Cheng asks netizens to decide if Hong Kong's drastic change is a 'good or bad thing'
The only constant is change though.

By Jiamun Koh
Published September 30, 2023
Updated October 1, 2023
Some people just can't help but feel nostalgic about the place they grew up in. 

That was probably how '90s Hong Kong star Mark Cheng, who moved to Kuala Lumpur with now ex-wife Ailyn Pow in 1999, felt when he recently returned to Hong Kong.

The 58-year-old actor, who's known for playing the antagonist Szeto Ho Nam in the Young & Dangerous franchise, shared a video of him on a yacht ride. 

In the clip, Mark, who is based in China, said he gets really happy whenever he returns to Hong Kong because "that's the place [he] was born". 

However, while looking at the skyline, it struck Mark how much things have changed.

"Back in the '80s and '90s, we didn't have so many friends nor this many boats," he lamented.

Mark continued: "Hong Kong changed so much. Whether it's good or bad, it's up to everyone to decide for themselves."

While that seemed like a pretty harmless remark, some netizens did not appreciate what Mark had said.

"What do you mean to decide for ourselves if it's good or bad? Please watch your mouth when you speak, don't create problems for yourself," said one such netizen. 

Mark's really happy to be home

Maybe he just misses the place he grew up in?

Photos: hk01

