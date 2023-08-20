‘90s singer Linda Wong, 55, who is now a yoga instructor, opens up about fertility struggles

Hong Kong singer Linda Wong is a familiar name for fans of Mandopop in the ‘90s.

The eldest daughter of late One-Armed Swordsman star Wang Yu and actress Lin Tsui, Linda shot to fame with her breakout hit ‘Don't Ask Who I Am’ in 1993.

The 55-year-old will be holding a concert in Hong Kong in September to commemorate her father, who passed away in April last year.

She will also release a new song which is about the relationship between a father and daughter.

She's now a yoga instructor

Linda has been keeping a relatively low profile since she faded out of showbiz in 2001 after getting hitched to businessman Stephen Lee.

She made a brief comeback in 2011 when she released a covers album From My Heart, and would make the occasional guest appearances at concerts.

In a recent interview to promote her concert, Linda shared that she's now a yoga instructor at Pure Yoga, where she's been teaching for the past six years.

But singing remains her true passion. "Back then, there was a plateau in my career, and leaving was the best option. When I made a comeback, I wanted to do things I love, not to win awards,” she said.

The Four Flowers of Polygram: Vivian Lai, Karen Tong, Vivian Chow and Linda

She also reminisced about her days as a singer.

Linda, alongside Vivian Chow, Vivian Lai and Karen Tong, was dubbed the Four Flowers of music label Polygram.

Comparisons between the four were inevitable, but it didn’t lead to rivalry, said Linda, "We were too busy to be friends at the time. But now, I meet Vivian Chow for meals and movies, and play golf with Vivian Lai.”

Linda regrets not having kids

When chatting about her personal life, Linda opened up about her fertility struggles and how she longed to start a family.

She tried various ways to get pregnant, including IVF, but to no avail.

“I'm fortunate that my parents-in-law are more Westernised and didn't pressure me [to have kids]. My husband and I tried [to get pregnant], but it didn’t happen, so we had to let it go," she said.

"I know that not having children means missing out on a certain kind of life, but there's nothing I can do. This is my life. People with children have their own pains and joys. I don't, so I've missed out on a certain experience.”

Photos: Linda Wong/Weibo