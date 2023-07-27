987 DJ Joakim Gomez got into fights with Singapore Idol hecklers back when he was the 'most hated' contestant on the show

Joakim admitted he “made it very easy” for people to hate him, and that he was just “getting by” through his looks.

“I used to say I regret Singapore Idol, but honestly, now I don’t. I consider it a baptism of fire,” he said.

Though it might appear easy for Joakim to joke about his Idol experience now, he shared that it took him years to work through it.

“There was a point in time [when I was on the show that] I wanted to stay home and not even leave my house,” he said, adding: “The comments got to me, people in public were coming up to me and saying: ‘Eh, you suck!’ I remember once I was walking by Orchard Road, this guy just threw a bottle at me and all that.”

Joakim shared that he did get into “a few” fights here and there with hecklers, adding: “Thankfully, nothing too serious that made the news."

After 17 years...

But that’s all in the past now. In response to a question asking if he’s happy with where he is in life now, the jock answered immediately: “Definitely.”

“I focused so much on my career,” he said, adding: “Whatever I've done, whatever I'm going to do, I feel that I've earned it in a way.”



Years after his stint on Idol, Joakim went on to join 987 as a part-time DJ in 2012, before going on to become a full-timer with station in 2014.



He has also hosted the National Day Parade 10 times.

“Singapore Idol will always be a reminder of how bad it could get. So that's why, [it’s not that] I gotta be wholesome all the time, but don't give people the opportunity to attack you, you know what I mean?” he concluded.

Photos: Joakim Gomez/Instagram, You Got Watch/YouTube