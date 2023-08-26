Aaron Kwok, 57, praised for being "ideal son-in-law" after bowing to father-in-law, 59

Heavenly King Aaron Kwok, 57, recently travelled with his Chinese model wife, Moka Fang, 36, to her hometown of Wuhu in Anhui, China.

There, the couple went for dinner with Moka’s parents and relatives, with pictures of their meal and eyewitness accounts of Aaron's super respectful behaviour making their way online soon after.

According to those who were lucky enough to get up-close and personal with the star, Aaron was pretty much the perfect son-in-law during the meal.



Dressed in a simple polo tee, Aaron reportedly greeted all guests with a ready smile and conversation.

Gotta remember your etiquette.

Then, when he came face-to-face with Moka’s father, who’s only two years older than him, Aaron immediately bowed to show his respect for his father-in-law.

Even when offering a toast, Aaron did not forget his manners, making sure that his cup was lower than that of his parents-in-law when clinking glasses.

This way, Aaron was able to make it clear that he was showing Moka’s parents respect.

Aaron's a charmer, all right.

Throughout the dinner, he also conversed freely with all of Moka’s relatives that approached him, and did not put on any airs at all.

And so, it goes without saying that Aaron totally impressed everyone at the dinner with his respectful behaviour and approachability.

Netizens went on to heap praise on Aaron for having impeccable manners, while others couldn’t help but to mention once again that Aaron looks way too youthful, despite only being two years younger than his father-in-law.

Well, Aaron sure doesn't look 57.

Photos: Moka Fang/Weibo, Chinapress