Aaron Kwok called stuck up after rejecting photo requests while out with wife and daughters

Guess this is one of the downsides of being a superstar.



Hong Kong Heavenly King Aaron Kwok, 57, was recently spotted on a family vacation in Shanghai with his wife, Chinese model Moka Fang, 36, and their two daughters, Chantelle, five, and Charlotte, four.

Soon after the famous family arrived in Shanghai, videos of them out and about at Shanghai Disneyland started circulating online.

And along with these videos came a complaint from a netizen who chanced upon Aaron and his family.

The netizen took to their social media to share that they approached Aaron to ask for a photo together, only to get rejected by the Heavenly King.



The spurned netizen said they felt embarrassed, and criticised Aaron for “being stuck up”.

Seriously?!

Thankfully, it seems like this netizen was quickly shot down by other (more reasonable) netizens.

Aaron, Moka and their two daughters.

“I feel that [Aaron rejected you] since this was a personal outing, and Aaron had his family with him. Previously, when he gets recognised in public, he’s willing to take pictures, or sign autographs,” a fan wrote.

Others brought up an incident that happened last year, after a netizen ran up to Moka and the couple’s daughters after spotting the family on an outing.

At that time, Aaron rushed up to the fan and pointed a finger at them to warn them off.

The star later addressed his behaviour after some other netizens commented that he was being too aggressive, sharing: “The other party was really rude, and did not seek my permission throughout [the whole incident]. I did tell him to show us some respect. I didn’t want him to approach my two kids with his camera out.”

