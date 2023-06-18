Aaron Kwok now S$340,000 richer after his horse won its first race

Sure, horse racing might be on the way out in Singapore, but it still has a sizeable fanbase in Hong Kong, and that includes Heavenly King Aaron Kwok, 57.

Aaron, who’s known to be a horse-racing enthusiast, was spotted at the Happy Valley Racecourse in Wan Chai on June 14 with his wife, Chinese model Moka Fang, 35.

Aaron and Moka at the race course.

According to reports, Aaron owns three race horses, all named after his songs. Unfortunately, his prized racehorse, Dancing Spirit, died in 2021. Last year, Aaron bought a three-year-old Australian racehorse, named Dancing Code.

Aaron and Moka were at the race course to cheer Dancing Code on in the 1200m race. The horse, ridden by jockey Vincent Ho Chak Yiu, eventually emerged victorious.

Aaron's over the moon.

Hong Kong media reported that Aaron was ecstatic after the win, pumping his fist and cheering in excitement. He also hugged Moka, who looked slightly taken aback at his enthusiasm. And well, you can really tell how elated Aaron was from the GIF above.

Apart from the HK$980,000 (S$167,980) prize money, Aaron also won an additional HK$1mil (S$171,408) as this is the first Class Three race Dancing Code has won.

Congrats!

Photos: 凤凰网娱乐/Weibo, 搜狐娱乐 /Weibo, Hong Kong Racing Post/Instagram