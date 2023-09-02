Aaron Kwok's armpit airing pose in mooncake ad sparks hilarious spoofs

Aaron Kwok, 57, is the face of well-known mooncake brand Hong Kong MX and ads featuring the Heavenly King hawking its lava custard treats can be seen in subway stations across the city.

The ad recently went viral, but not for reasons one would imagine.

In the poster, Aaron strikes a pose with his right hand holding a mooncake, and his left arm raised slightly and resting on his forehead.

Looks pretty high fashion, doesn't it? Apparently netizens don’t think so.

Many were amused by Aaron’s pose, which they likened to someone smelling their underarm while indulging in mooncake.

Cue armpit jokes like "If you want to smell armpit fragrance, eat mooncakes" and "This is so hilarious, people at the company might joke that it's armpit-flavoured".

Fans have been spoofing the ad

The ads have also become popular IG spots, with netizens snapping pics of themselves spoofing it.

They have also been turned into memes like this one with Aaron riding the subway.

Aaron's not just at the MTR station, he rides the subway too.

Photos: Hong Kong MX, Xiaohongshu