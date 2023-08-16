Actor 'good at playing the villain' serves shiok teh halia and curry puffs at tiny shop in Suntec

Tucked away in Suntec City’s basement and surrounded by larger eateries like Han’s Cafe, AJ’s Teh Tarik’s relatively concealed location has not hampered its popularity. At 4pm on Monday, half an hour before the tiny takeaway tea shop closes, 8days.sg spotted about a dozen people waiting in the queue.

AJ Zahir Hussein, 54, has been running his eponymous shop at Suntec City since 2002, with a few relocations within the mall over the years. For the past two years, his friendly but camera-shy wife Habibah, 46, has been managing the cosy joint by his side, taking orders and preparing food and drinks. The shop offers freshly-brewed beverages like Teh Tarik, Teh Halia and Masala Chai, on top of the usual local kopi and teh selections, as well as snacks like curry puff and samosa.

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

AJ is also a part-time actor

Beyond running his tea shop, AJ is also an actor. “My first role was for True Files (a 2002 Mediacorp crime docu-drama). It was for a burnt body case [episode] and my character was the guy who burned the bodies,” he recounts with a cheeky smile.

AJ (middle in pic) in Vilangu

AJ considers acting as a passion, but has no intentions of pursuing it as a full-time career. “I love acting and I plan to continue acting [part-time] as long as I can,” he says. “I’m interested in exploring the different roles I can take on as I age.” Since his first TV appearance, AJ has landed small roles in well-loved productions such as Heartlanders. Currently, you can catch him on Vasantham crime drama Vilangu, where he plays the stepfather of the main female character.

Loves playing the bad guy but actually a nice guy IRL

“I used to be a bouncer, so I’ve seen a lot of gangsters and I know their body language. It was very easy for me to embody a villain role,” he shares. “After [my first acting role], people always called me up whenever they needed somebody to play the bad guy.”

The actor, who rocks a salt-and-pepper beard, has no qualms playing negative roles. “I’m good at playing the bad guy role. It gives me satisfaction when I do it well. I find that there’s no challenge in playing the good guy,” he says.

In real life, thankfully, AJ bears no resemblance to his onscreen persona. The affable boss engages in warm conversation with his customers – mostly office workers in the area who have been patronising his shop for years.

He also has a donation box at his shop counter, where proceeds are directed to an orphanage in Batam. AJ and his family have visited the institution regularly over the years, personally purchasing groceries and school supplies for the children.

Started as a kiosk in the now-defunct Carrefour hypermarket

AJ’s Teh Tarik started as a small kiosk in Carrefour’s Suntec City branch in 2002. Recognising the potential in running a drinks stall within the hypermarket’s food court, AJ approached the management despite having no experience (he used to work at a money changer). AJ operated the kiosk solo while honing his brewing skills until the hypermarket shuttered in 2012. The shop settled into its current unit – its third location within the mall – two years ago.

Given their brisk business (they sell “about 300 cups” daily), we asked the couple, who have four kids, if they plan to expand the business. “No more branches, too tiring already,” says Habibah. “One shop is enough. From 11.30am to 4.30pm, we don’t even have time to sit or have lunch [due to the crowd],” she asserts.

AJ’s health is another reason for the couple’s measured approach. “My heart function is 30 percent [of what it used to be] after my second heart attack last year. I had a pacemaker put in. I’m better now but I’m making drinks more slowly than I used to,” he explains. In order to have more time to rest, the owners have also opted to close their shop on weekends.

“My customers were so caring [when I was unwell]. Some sent fruit baskets to the hospital. Even today they came to the shop and asked if I was feeling well or eating well. My customers are like my family,” he shares.

All drinks are priced below $3

“When I first opened my stall, I knew I had to keep my prices affordable to compete with the other drink shops in Suntec. Instead of just getting one drink at Starbucks, people could come back and buy their second, third cup from me,” says AJ.

Thanks to reasonable rental costs (AJ says he has a “good deal” but declined to share the amount), AJ has been able to keep his drinks affordable throughout the years. Now, prices range from $1.40 for a small cup of Teh O to $3 for a large iced coffee, while curry puffs and samosas are available at $2 a piece.

Teh Tarik, $1.50

Pulled to order by AJ, the teh tarik is smooth and frothy. The concoction isn’t super creamy, but has a lovely full-bodied aroma from the black tea dust base (a blend of five varieties) and is well balanced by sweet condensed milk. Try this if you like teh tarik with a stronger tea flavour.

Teh Halia, $2 (8 Days Pick!)

Though it’s not the shop’s titular drink, teh halia is one of the best-selling beverages here. The owners use freshly-ground Thai or Indonesian ginger (“they have a stronger taste,” explains Habibah) to give their signature tea a potent spiciness. Their teh halia has a stronger zing than most versions, which makes it an extra shiok, soul-warming cup. Perfect as a post-meal pick-me-up.

Masala Chai, $2.50 (8 Days Pick!)

Featuring a house blend of spices, namely cardamom, cinnamon and black pepper, this spiced tea is bold, warm and fragrant. The black pepper, in particular, lends a unique earthy depth to each sip, which tempers the sweetness of the chai. Brewed with UHT full cream milk, this is richer, less sweet and more luscious than the other tea beverages here. Very comforting and yummy.

Iced Bru Coffee, $3 (8 DAYS Pick!)

AJ uses an Indian instant coffee mix, Bru (made from Robusta beans), for this concoction. “I came up with this for my Chinese customers as they like iced coffee. Normally in India, they don’t have iced Bru,” he shares. The frothy drink – which AJ prepares in a shaker – is sweet, aromatic and creamy, with a slight caramel hint, and reminds us of our favourite childhood candy Kopiko. We also find it more fragrant than regular iced kopi. No wonder it’s a crowd favourite.

Curry Puff (Potato Curry/Chicken Curry), $2 each

These spiral pastry curry puffs handmade by Habibah and deep-fried at the shop come in a crisp, flaky shell with generously spiced potato and chicken filling. A good option if you’re looking for a savoury snack to go with your drink.

Indian Samosa, $2 each

Featuring a hearty, spiced potato and veggie mixture, these supplier-sourced parcels are crunchy and comforting. Not bad, but we prefer the more filling and tasty curry puffs.

Bottom line

We can’t believe it took us this long to discover this hidden gem in Suntec City. The cosy, no-frills shop’s long history is a testament to its tasty drinks, affordable prices and warm service. We love the headier brews of its Teh Halia and Masala Chai, while the Iced Bru Coffee is a rich, decadent treat. Pop by before lunch to avoid the queue.

AJ’s Teh Tarik is at B1-144 Suntec City, 3 Temasek Blvd, S038983. Open Mon to Fri 9.30am – 4.30pm.

Photos: Kelvin Chia & AJ’s Teh Tarik.

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

8days.sg is now on #tiktok! Follow us on www.tiktok.com/@8dayseat