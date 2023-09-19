Ada Choi celebrates turning 50 with bare-faced pic, says she’s grateful for life’s ups and downs

Hong Kong actress Ada Choi turned 50 on Sunday (Sep 17) and judging from her Weibo post on her celebrations, it was a sweet and emotional birthday.

Reflecting on the milestone, Ada wrote: “As I look back on these 50 years, tears kept flowing... I'm grateful for the ups and downs in my life. They have enriched my life. In my 50s and beyond, I will face everything with a smile, and wholeheartedly experience all the uncertainties, worries, restlessness, joy, excitement, and contentment. I love each and every one of you who has sent me blessings! Thank you all, I'm grateful for you! Tonight, I'll have my fifth cake ha! Just the thought of it is perfect."

Cakes galore!

Fans and celeb pals like Monica Chan, A-Lin and Cya Liu flooded her socials to wish her a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese actress Alyssa Chia, who addressed Ada as “bitch”, quipped: “Your best gift is… me! The next time we meet, I will wrap myself as a gift and present it to you.”

Ada in the 1991 Miss Hong Kong pageant and 1993 TVB drama The Link

Ada got her start in showbiz at 17, after finishing third in the 1991 Miss Hong Kong pageant.

She scored her first lead role in 1992 TVB drama Revelation of the Last Hero alongside Aaron Kwok, and was hailed as one of the Hong Kong broadcaster’s fa dans in the late ‘90s.

She later shifted her focus to China and it was on the set of 2003 Chinese drama The Legend Of Magic Mirror that she met her hubby, Chinese actor Max Zhang, 49.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 and have three kids, Zoe, 13, Chloe, 10, and Le Er, three.

