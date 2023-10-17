The adorable maltese in Taiwanese idol drama Fated To Love You has died at age 16

If you watched 2008 Taiwanese idol drama Fated to Love You, you would definitely remember Ethan Ruan's adorable fur kid in the show, a Maltese named Ji Bao Bei.

On Sunday (Oct 14), the drama's director Chen Mingzhang took to Weibo to announce that the beloved pooch has died.

"This afternoon, the adorable puppy Ji Bao Bei in Fated To Love You passed away. When we filmed the drama in 2008, it was only one year old. This year it turned 16. I guess its passing can be considered a 'xi sang' (a Chinese saying to describe how the funeral of someone who's lived a long and frutiful life should be considered a happy occasion)," wrote Mingzhang.

“The photos below are from when I saw it a few years ago. It was still as cute. Miss you forever... Ji Bao Bei," he added.

Fated To Love You director Chen Mingzhang with Ji Bao Bei



According to reports, Ji Bao Bei's real name is Miu Miu.

A few years back, Fated To Love You's lead actress Joe Chen shared a photo of her with Miu Miu.

She wrote: "It's owner says it's an old fella with a weird temper. When a dog gets old it usually gets temperamental, because it's seen too much of everything."

At that time, Ethan lamented how Joe didn't ask him along to visit their furry co-star.

Joe with Ji Bao Bei aka Miu MiuEthan with Ji Bao Bei in Fated To Love You Photos: Chen Mingzhang/Weibo, sinchew.com.my