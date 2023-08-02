Aesthetic Japanese ceramic drinkware and tableware from S$11 to buy — perfect for Japandi, wabi sabi, Muji-inspired homes

Many homeowners have been going for Japandi and Muji-style interior styles recently, whether they’re living in a humble HDB or a swanky landed property. Wabi-sabi home interiors are also gaining popularity — though less polished, it’s still sophisticated in its own ways, and centres around appreciating the beauty in imperfection.

While Japandi, Muji-style and wabi sabi homes vary aesthetically, all three have calming, minimalist and elegantly understated qualities about them. Plus, they all have roots in Japanese styles, so if you’re thinking of what home wares and décor items to buy, the world is your oyster.

Don't know where to start looking? We’ve picked out some beautiful Japanese ceramic homeware that are not only practical, they look so darn good they could double up as display pieces too.

The Kinto flagship store in Tokyo has become somewhat of a must-visit for homeowners (or the home-obsessed). What if we told you that you didn’t need to make the sojourn to Nakameguro and risk breaking your ceramic wares on the flight home — and still be able to get pieces from the Japanese lifestyle brand for prices comparable to Japan’s?

Yes, we found a remarkable range of Kinto wares online here, from their popular travel tumblers to exquisite tableware. And prices are cheaper (sometimes even half the price) than what you’d find in stores in Singapore. If you can even find anything in stock here, that is.

Like these quietly elegant porcelain bowls. Pro tip for making even the simplest of homecooked dinners (or even cai png dabao-ed from the hawker centre) look IG-worthy: Plate them all into one of these and they’ll look like something you ordered from a trendy Joo Chiat cafe.

Kinto Bowl, $18.42. Buy it on Amazon

Some people can’t function without diving face first into their first cuppa of the day. You may not have woken up in a ryokan, but you can feel like you did when you take a sip from one of these Kinto mugs.

Kinto Coffee Mug Handcraft, $20.99. Buy it on Amazon

You’d likely want to stop pouring hot water straight from the electric kettle into your teacup once you have one of these. Inspired by the shape of a smooth, perfectly round pebble, this teapot sports a unique glaze effect known as “yo-hen”, which is the colour transformation that shows up on the surface after firing.

Kinto Pebble Teapot, $75.84. Buy it on Amazon

If you’re seeking something that has a more rough-around-the-edges, fresh-from-the-pottery-studio look, this microwavable earthenware made-in-Japan mug ticks all the right boxes.

Ichikyu Mino Ware Mug, $12.59. Buy it on Amazon

Looking like it was carved out of a slab of stone, this aesthetic bowl can be used for anything from tea to soups. Or even just plain water, if you so fancy.

Mino Ware Japanese Handcrafted Matcha Tea Bowl, $37.68. Buy it at Amazon

This is your sign to ditch the plain plastic bowls and make the switch to these lovely handcrafted ceramics, which come in a set of four different colours and designs so you and the fam can pick your favourites. Reviewers gush about how they can be used for not just rice, but also soup, yoghurt, dips, and snacks. We do love versatility.

Japanese Style Rice Bowls (Set of 4), $83.79. Buy it at Amazon

Not only are these saucers incredibly versatile (use them for wasabi and soy sauce for sashimi or garlic and chilli for hotpot), they’re also great for when you want to impress dinner guests with your impeccable taste in tableware.

UPKOCH Ceramic Saucer Dishes (Set of 5), $21.17. Buy it on Amazon

With their irregular shape and striped pattern, these coral-like porcelain plates, which can be used to hold condiments or small servings of food, would blend in perfectly with ocean-themed decor. Mermaid dinner party, anyone?

Ichikyu Mino Ware Small Plates (Set of 5), $24.74. Buy it on Amazon

We don’t know about you, but we’d take every opportunity to pour soy sauce from this pretty little dispenser if we had it. And make sure someone is around to take some killer Boomerangs, of course.

UPKOCH Japanese Ceramic Oil Dispenser, $11. Buy it on Amazon

Habitatgoods Japanese Minimalistic Ceramic Drinkware

Fancy some biscuits with your tea? This ultra minimalistic cup comes with a matching saucer, which is perfect for perching a little snack on the side, and for keeping liquid stains off expensive surfaces in your home.

Habitatgoods Japanese Minimalistic Ceramic Drinkware, $15.90. Available on Shopee

Have a drab dining room that could do with some sprucing up? Instantly add charming vibes and set the table with several of these charming plates, all made in Japan, which may or may not teleport you to a quaint izakaya in Kyoto.

Ichiku Mino Ware Kiln Plate, $11.04. Buy it at Amazon

Janc Ceramic Fleurs Plate

Support a local ceramicist while bringing some slay zen vibes into your crib. Every one of homegrown artist Janice Chua’s creations is made by hand and uniquely cut, resulting in truly one-of-a-kind pieces, perfect for special occasions.

Janc Ceramic Fleurs Plate, $60. Available at Editor’s Market