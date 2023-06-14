Ah Lian for president? Michelle Chong wants to make Singapore 'tok kong' again

The short clip Michelle shared on Instagram featured a election poster which read "Ah Lian For Plesident". Yes, 'Plesident' and not 'President'.



The poster featured Ah Lian with her signature 'finger guns' pose and her slogan: "Make Singapore Tok Kong Again".

'Tok Kong' basically means 'great' in Hokkien, so it seems Ah Lian may have sought inspiration from a certain US former president.

Ah Lian also made this promise to all her supporters: "What you all want limbu to fight for you, just reply to this comment. Limbu will try best to make Singapore Tok Kong again! Huat Ah!!"

While some netizens asked Ah Lian to "create more public holidays" and make "purple hair strands" mandatory, there were others who said they would "really vote for [her]" during the elections.

Maybe, if it weren't in jest, Ah Lian might actually stand a good chance at becoming our next plesident?

Photos: Michelle Chong/ Instagram