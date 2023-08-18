Aimee Chan and kids visiting the cockpit of the plane they were on shows being famous really has its perks

While being a celeb means a lack of privacy, it’s undeniable that there are many perks to being famous as well.

While the sponsored bags, clothes, and overseas trips are all enviable, there's also the preferential treatment stars receive.

Hong Kong actress Aimee Chan, 42, aka Mrs Moses Chan, recently took a trip back to her hometown of Toronto, along with her three kids, Aiden Joshua, nine, Nathan Lucas, eight, and Camilla, seven.

Moses, on the other hand, stayed behind in Hong Kong due to work commitments.

Upon their arrival back in Hong Kong on Wednesday (Aug 16), Aimee took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of their reunion with Moses.

She also revealed that they were invited to check out the plane’s cockpit after the flight.

“Thank you to the amazing #Captain and Crew for inviting us into the cockpit after safely landing. After 16 hours of flying, it sure was a treat for my kiddos and I. What a great learning experience!” she wrote, not forgetting the hashtags ‘#cockpit’ and ‘#inspiringyoungpilots’.

We're sure it was an eye-opening experience for her little ones

Many of her followers expressed how envious they were of Aimee's kids. After all, very few people are lucky enough to experience being in the cockpit in real life.

One netizen also shared that kids in the '90s used to be invited to the cockpit during the flight to say 'hi' to the pilots, but that practice is now a thing of the past.



Well, unless you are rich and famous.