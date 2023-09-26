Andy Lau unveiled as brand ambassador for Huawei’s luxury series

Huawei held its product launch yesterday (Sep 25) and while there were no updates on its latest new Mate 60 smartphone series (yes, the one Jackie Chan was trying to get), there was a surprise appearance by a movie star: Andy Lau.

The Heavenly King, who turns 62 tomorrow (Sep 27), was unveiled as the brand ambassador for Huawei's new premium series, Ultimate Design.

The line consists of a luxury smartphone and smartwatch, which is said to be made using bars of real gold and has a price tag 21,999 yuan (S$4.1K).

Andy shares about the Ultimate Design

The announcement came as a surprise to many as Huawei has not appointed celebrities to endorse its products for some time.

Soon "Andy Lau Extraordinary Master (the series’ name in Chinese)" topped the hot search list, with many calling the endorsement a “powerful alliance” and that the Hong Kong star is a good fit for the brand.

There were comments “With Andy Lau and Huawei, you don’t have to worry about sales” and “(Loyal Huawei fan) Jackie Chan didn’t even get to buy the [Mate] X5, but Andy became the Extraordinary Master”.

Chinese actress Annabel Yao seemed like the natural choice to endorse the brand

Some netizens also wondered why the brand didn’t get Chinese star Annabel Yao, 25, the younger daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, to endorse the line instead.

Afterall, the actress, who starred in Chinese new drama series Meet Yourself (去有风的地方) opposite Liu Yifei and Li Xian, has been quietly helping to promote the brand.

When she was filming Meet Yourself, she reportedly gifted each member of the cast and crew with a Huawei phone.

Annabel was expected to join Huawei after graduating from Harvard University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science in 2020.

Instead, she signed with Chinese talent agency TH Entertainment and made her showbiz debut last year.

