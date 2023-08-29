Angelababy wears designer knock-off dress on live stream, management fires her stylist after internet finds out

Chinese star Angelababy, 34, is known as one of China's most fashionable stars. She's the face of many luxury brands and is always dressed head-to-toe in the latest designer togs.

So one would never expect her to step out in a designer knock-off dress. But she did.

For a recent live stream, Angelababy wore a purple and black halter-neck dress that made her look very glamorous. However, people were quick to notice that they’ve seen the dress on other stars before.

It was quickly revealed that the dress is a copy of one of English fashion designer David Koma’s designs. Actresses such as Song Qian and Wu Jinyan have been photographed in the original dress.



Needless to say, Angelababy's fashion faux pas quickly went viral.

Many acknowledged that while Angelababy wore the dress, the blame should be placed on her stylist, who should have put in more care when selecting her outfit.

Angelababy's management has since apologised for the mistake, admitting that they were negligent.



They also revealed that they have fired the stylist and are currently looking for a suitable replacement.

Here's Angelababy in her dressAnd here's Victoria Song and Wu Jinyan in their David Koma dresses Photos: PBE Media