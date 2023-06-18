Annette Lee gave Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Kwang Soo and SNSD’s Yuri autographed photos of herself

Now this is one interview we would watch again… and again.

Local singer-comedienne Annette Lee, 30, recently shared this clip of an interview she did with the cast of Korean reality series, The Zone: Survival Mission 2, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Kwang Soo and K-pop girl group SNSD’s Yuri. And we love it.

First of all, it wasn’t Annette who showed up as the interviewer. Rather, it was one of her alter egos — “Singapore’s most famous influencer” Chantelle Tiffany Koh.

And this was how she introduced herself, as Jae Suk nods politely, and Kwang Soo watches with an expression that we can only describe as poorly disguised befuddlement.

“My name’s Chantelle, I am the most famous influencer in Singapore, so it’s really an honour for you to meet me,” Annette said, slipping into her pretentious influencer way of speaking oh-so-naturally.

We can't get over Kwang Soo's confusion.

Annette then goes on to interview the three Korean stars, saving the best question for the last.

Addressing Yuri, she chirps: “Yuri, you’re very beautiful, you’re as beautiful as me. I want to know, in the midst of all these disastrous situations, how do you manage to still be so beautiful?”

Despite protests from Jae Suk and Kwang Soo, with Kwang Soo sharing that there were “so many unglamorous shots” of Yuri in the raw footage, the K-pop star takes a leaf out of Chantelle’s books, laughing that it’s ‘cos she’s “born with natural beauty”.

The interview comes to an end shortly after, but not before Chantelle bestows upon the stars the honour of taking a photo with her. Oh, and getting a free autographed picture of Chantelle too.

“I’m very famous, so this photo will be worth a lot of money. Also, do you want my autograph? It’s a very beautiful picture of me,” Chantelle says, as the stars graciously accept the 'priceless' photo.