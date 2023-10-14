Bai Ling, 57, says she's 'not asking for much' in a man

Chinese-American actress Bai Ling, 57, has to be one of the most free-spirited stars out there.

In a recent interview with Taiwanese media LiTV, Bai Ling shared that she always tries to encourage people to be brave about life and to dream big to achieve the things they wish to achieve.

The actress also recalled an encounter with a 28-year-old young fan, who was crying, in New York.

When Bai Ling asked the fan why she was in tears, the fan said: "I read your inspirational quotes every day and they're so encouraging. Like Be The Most Wonderful Version Of Yourself. That speech made so many young girls in Taiwan cry. I hope that everyone can be true to themselves courageously."

Bai Ling then went to talk about what she looks for in a guy.

The actress first called herself "quite lucky" to be so well-liked.



"For example, those young boys will tell me: "Jie jie are you sad? Let me comfort you", "What do you want to eat, let me order for you, or should I cook for you?" or "If you're tired I'll give you a massage".

"Sincerity in love is very important to me, he has to open his heart. I'm not asking for much," she added.

Bai Ling definitely knows how to be herself.But can you believe this is actually how she looks like when she was young?Bai Ling then V.S now. Would you be able to recognise her if we didn't tell you? Photos: hk01