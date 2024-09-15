'Bak kut teh queen' Sharon Chan loves the dish so much she can have it 3 meals a day

While some stars indulge in durian when they are in Malaysia, TVB actress Sharon Chan’s delicacy of choice is bak kut teh.

The Hong Kong star, who was in Kuala Lumpur earlier this week for a beauty event, was so excited to eat it, she had it right after touching down.

“I’ve waited so long for this soup,” said Sharon, 45, while taking a sip of bak kut teh in a video on Threads.

If you’re wondering, she’s at bak kut teh restaurant Sun Fong.

The five-decade-old eatery is not only popular with locals, but also foreign stars, evident by its walls lined with celeb pics and 'Hall of Fame' on its menu.

Yes, you'll find Sharon's pic in there.

The actress, who used to frequent Malaysia for variety show shoots, is very familiar with the local food.

During the beauty event, she shared that whenever she's in town, she enjoys the "freedom to eat bak kut teh”.

She likes it so much, she can have it three meals a day, so much so that her friends dubbed her “Bak Kut Teh Queen".

Even Sharon's assistant called her out for being excessive

"She’s worried I might get heaty from eating too much, but I don’t care. I'll eat first and worry later!" laughed Sharon.

She added that she has various BKT soup packs from different regions of Malaysia at home, and even her helper knows how to cook them now.

First agenda upon arrival: bak kut teh.She's the best ambassador for bak kut teh.Can you spot Sharon in Sun Fong's "hall of fame"? Photos: Sharon Chan/Instagram, Sharon Chan/Threads