Barbie sets IMAX release with exclusive bonus footage in the US

Barbie will be out on Imax with bonus footage next month.

Variety reported on Wednesday (Aug 23) that the Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling-starring movie — based on the iconic Mattel doll line — will be out on Imax for a one-week engagement starting Sept 22. This new version will feature exclusive post-credits footage selected by director Greta Gerwig.

The large-screen formatted Barbie will roll out in North America and select international territories, the outlet reported.

At press time, no word on whether the super-sized Barbie will be screened in Singapore or not. 8days.sg has reached out to Warner Bros Discovery for comment.