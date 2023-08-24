Barbie sets IMAX release with exclusive bonus footage in the US
The Imaxed Barbie will be out in North America and select international markets.
Barbie will be out on Imax with bonus footage next month.
Variety reported on Wednesday (Aug 23) that the Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling-starring movie — based on the iconic Mattel doll line — will be out on Imax for a one-week engagement starting Sept 22. This new version will feature exclusive post-credits footage selected by director Greta Gerwig.
The large-screen formatted Barbie will roll out in North America and select international territories, the outlet reported.
At press time, no word on whether the super-sized Barbie will be screened in Singapore or not. 8days.sg has reached out to Warner Bros Discovery for comment.
“We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to Imax, the biggest screen of all,” Gerwig said in a statement (via Variety). “As a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”
Since its late-July release worldwide, Barbie has earned more than US$1.28 billion (S$1.73 bil). Gerwig, who co-wrote the movie with her partner, Noah Baumbach, became the first female solo director with a billion-dollar-grossing movie.
Barbie (PG13) is still showing in cinemas.
