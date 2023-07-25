Battle Of The Buskers top 16 contestant was a bus captain; wants to use his voice to thank commuters of bus service 151
From bus driver to busker.
The thing about buskers is that they can come from all walks of life.
Isn't it cool how the person performing outside Paya Lebar MRT Station could also be a lawyer, or a hawker or a businessman?
And in Mediacorp new reality competition Battle Of The Buskers, which premiered on Sunday (Jul 23), one of the contestants used to be a bus captain.
The show's Top 16 contestants — featuring talents aged 10 to 64 — have been split into four groups. They will busk at different public venues with their performances streamed live to compete for a spot in the Top 10.
Results are determined by votes cast by the audience on location and viewers watching the live stream.
In the first of show's four live busking sessions, the first group comprising of The Eminor Band, Cloud & Party as well as solo singers Dawn Yap and Kyean Lim performed at Hougang Central Hub.
Catch the first live stream of Battle Of The Buskers on meWATCH below:
When introducing The Eminor Band, host YES 933 DJ Jeff Goh revealed that Hougang is actually a place that bandmember Simon, 39, is very familiar with.
According to Jeff, Simon used to be a bus captain for SBS Transit 10 years ago.
The bus service he was in charge of was 151, which commutes from Hougang Central Interchange to Kent Ridge Terminal.
Jeff then asked the crowd if they have taken bus service 151 before, before quipping that performing at Hougang must have "felt like a homecoming" for Simon.
It sure did for the performer who said: "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their compliments back then. That helped me win the Top 10 [good service award] at that time."
Simon continued: "I finally have the chance to [thank the commuters here]. It's been 10 years and I need to repay their kindness. So now, I will use my voice to repay you guys."
So how did Simon do? Well, you'll have to wait for all four live busking sessions to find out.
To learn how to vote on Battle of the Buskers, click here.
Battle Of The Buskers will be streamed live on meWatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel every Sunday between Jul 23 and Aug 13 and subsequently, every Saturday between Sep 23 and Oct 14. The Grand Final is on Nov 5.
