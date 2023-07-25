Battle Of The Buskers top 16 contestant was a bus captain; wants to use his voice to thank commuters of bus service 151

The thing about buskers is that they can come from all walks of life.

Isn't it cool how the person performing outside Paya Lebar MRT Station could also be a lawyer, or a hawker or a businessman?

And in Mediacorp new reality competition Battle Of The Buskers, which premiered on Sunday (Jul 23), one of the contestants used to be a bus captain.



The show's Top 16 contestants — featuring talents aged 10 to 64 — have been split into four groups. They will busk at different public venues with their performances streamed live to compete for a spot in the Top 10.



Results are determined by votes cast by the audience on location and viewers watching the live stream.

In the first of show's four live busking sessions, the first group comprising of The Eminor Band, Cloud & Party as well as solo singers Dawn Yap and Kyean Lim performed at Hougang Central Hub.

Catch the first live stream of Battle Of The Buskers on meWATCH below: