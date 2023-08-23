Battle Of The Buskers Unveils Top 10 Acts Vying For S$10,000 Cash Prize

On Monday (Aug 21), Mediacorp's Battle Of The Buskers unveiled the top 10 acts who will be duking it out to earn a S$10,000 cash prize. The competition aims to showcase the talent in Singapore's busking scene and recently ended its first phase, which saw 16 acts battling each other in public spaces.

Now, the remaining contestants will face a series of challenges in the quarter-finals on Sep 30 and Oct 7 as well as the semi-final on Oct 14. The top five contestants will then battle it out at the grand final on Nov 5.

Before the next phase of the competition starts, audiences can watch their favourites at a showcase session at Plaza Singapura on Sep 23.

Here are the 10 acts who will embark on the next stage of Battle Of The Buskers.

1. GASTON AND LUCAS

University students Gaston Liew, 20, and Lucas Wang, 20, were former military comrades and, through a shared passion for music, are now musical mates.

2. AFTERWORKERS

By day, Joelyn Koh, 31, Ying Hao Yeo, 33, and Shaun Wong, 41, hold full-time jobs and by night, they transform into the busking group Afterworkers.

Gaston and Lucas's (from left) Lucas Wang and Gaston Liew; Afterworkers' Yeo Ying Hao (from middle), Joelyn Koh and Shaun Wong.

3. CLOUD & PARTY

Vocalist Krystal, 27, and piano enthusiast Jayden, 30, aspire to create a harmonious sanctuary where they can joyfully share their boundless love for music.

Cloud & Party's Krystal and Jayden

4. EVAN GOH

Armed with eight years of experience performing on the streets, Evan, 35, is a ballad street busker who seeks to resonate with the audience through his soulful performances.

Evan Goh

5. PART III

Yi Zhen Tan, 23, and June Yong, 22, met during their university dormitory days and bonded over their mutual passion for music, driving them to display their talents through busking.

Part III's Yi Zhen Tan and June Yong

6. PHYLLZX AND ELVERN

Transitioning from online friends to teammates, Elvern Wong, 20, and Phyllzx Lim, 24, have now taken their stage from the virtual world to the streets.

phyllzx and evern's Phylizx Lim (left) and Elvern Wong

7. THE EMINOR BAND

Brought together by music, Simon, 39, and Estella, 41, decided to form a band and hit the streets. The EMinor Band aims to connect with listeners through music.

The EMinor Band's Estella (left) and Simon

8. THE ETC

Embracing their unique identity as "nobodies", Tristan Ong, 46, and Joey Wee, 47, seek solace in music and yearn to let their voices resonate within the hearts of their listeners.

The ETC's Joey Wee (left) and Tristan Ong

9. PAPAYA DUCK

Violinist Audrina, 30, and songbird Grey Ying, 31, are skilled in multiple instruments and aspire to connect with like-minded musicians and forge meaningful connections through the language of music.

Papaya Duck's Audrina (left) and Grey Ying

10. T JUNCTION

Alina Mak, 30, and Lim Jia Rui, 28, met during their university days and formed T Junction. They hope to share their music across different crossroads and junctions around the island.

T Junction's Lim Jia Rui (left) and Alina Mak

Battle Of The Buskers will be streamed live on meWATCH and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel every Saturday between Sep 23 and Oct 14 before the grand final on Nov 5. Curated versions of the show will also be available on Channel 8, meWATCH and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.

The original version of this story first appeared in CNA Lifestyle.

For more CNA Lifestyle stories, visit https://cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com/.