‘Bean sprouts auntie’ from Mediacorp drama Holland V dies at 72

Local actress He Xunjin, who went by the stage name He Bin, and was also known as Alice Ho, has died at 72.



She was best known for playing Bean Sprouts Auntie (Dou Ya Sao) in the 2003 hit Mediacorp drama, Holland V.

According to local media outlet Shin Min Daily News, she suffered an infection after undergoing surgery for uterine surgery. She passed away on July 9.

Alice, who joined showbiz in 1997, has acted in over 50 local drama series over the years.



Her last on-screen appearance was in Mediacorp drama, The Sky Is Still Blue, which premiered this week.

Apart from acting, she was also an active qigong practitioner who co-founded the Qigong Shi Ba Shi Association in Singapore in 1987.

Beansprout Auntie with Jeanette Aw in Holland V.

At her funeral on July 13, a troupe of 50 qigong practitioners, led by the association‘s current head, performed a qigong routine as a way to send her off.

Shin Min spoke to the actress’ daughter, Cai Wenshan, 46, who shared that Alice originally planned to travel to Japan to take part in a qigong competition at the end of July.

“She believed that she would have recovered [from surgery] within three weeks, she was really strong-willed,” Alice’s daughter said, describing her mother as someone who was cheerful and had a lot of friends.

A fitting send-off for Alice. (Pic: screengrab from Shin Min Daily News)

Catch up on Holland V here on meWATCH. The first episode is embedded below.