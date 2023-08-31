Beloved 85-year-old Tiong Bahru provision shop Pin Pin Piau Kay making a comeback
The neighbourhood’s retail institution, helmed by third-gen owner Rodney Goh, closed in March this year after weathering historical events like World War II and Singapore’s independence in 1965.
Another cherished institution is provision shop Pin Pin Piau Kay, which operated in Tiong Bahru for 85 years before closing in March this year. The charming shop was run by third-generation owner Rodney Goh, whose Xiamen-born grandfather started the business in 1938 just before the outbreak of World World II. Rodney's father helmed the shop until his son took over in 1982.
Over the years, the provision store had weathered many historical events including the war, Singapore's independence in 1965 and, more recently, the Covid-19 pandemic.
Historical shop in a heritage neighbourhood
Pin Pin Piau Kay (which means ‘fair price’ in dialect) sold an assortment of essentials and household goods ranging from beverages, rice and tidbits to laundry detergent and scrubbing brushes.
It also served as a meeting point for the neighbourhood folks, who often popped into the shop to chat with Rodney and his longtime staff.
The decision to close came about when Rodney’s mother passed away in 2020. "Since my mother passed two years ago, my siblings and I decided to put the property up for sale. I've spent my lifetime here and made a lot of friends but all good things must come to an end," he shared in a March 2023 interview with TODAY.
Pin Pin Piau Kay is reopening
To the delight of Tiong Bahru residents, Pin Pin Piau Kay is making a comeback. The reopened store is located at Seng Poh Lane, just a stone’s throw away from its original spot.Photo: Jonathan Fam The provision shop also gets a facelift, and now sports a cute red facade fronted by Pin Pin Piau Kay’s old-school signboard.
At press time, the shop has not started operating, though it is now well-stocked with various goods like lightbulbs and groceries. Lovely to have a slice of our history back, we say.
Pin Pin Piau Kay reopens at #01-06, 70 Seng Poh Ln, S160070.

