Beloved 85-year-old Tiong Bahru provision shop Pin Pin Piau Kay making a comeback

Another cherished institution is provision shop Pin Pin Piau Kay, which operated in Tiong Bahru for 85 years before closing in March this year.

The charming shop was run by third-generation owner Rodney Goh, whose Xiamen-born grandfather started the business in 1938 just before the outbreak of World World II. Rodney’s father helmed the shop until his son took over in 1982.

Over the years, the provision store had weathered many historical events including the war, Singapore’s independence in 1965 and, more recently, the Covid-19 pandemic.

Historical shop in a heritage neighbourhood

Seng Poh Road in Tiong Bahru has seen the comings and goings of many well-loved shops over the years. Last month, the neighbourhood bade farewell to longtime eatery Old Tiong Bahru Bak Kut Teh , which closed on 30 July after over 30 years in business.

Pin Pin Piau Kay (which means ‘fair price’ in dialect) sold an assortment of essentials and household goods ranging from beverages, rice and tidbits to laundry detergent and scrubbing brushes.



It also served as a meeting point for the neighbourhood folks, who often popped into the shop to chat with Rodney and his longtime staff.



The decision to close came about when Rodney’s mother passed away in 2020. "Since my mother passed two years ago, my siblings and I decided to put the property up for sale. I've spent my lifetime here and made a lot of friends but all good things must come to an end," he shared in a March 2023 interview with TODAY.