Benjamin Tan, 30, shares pics of his one-bedder condo that he says is inspired by a laboratory and art gallery

Nothing beats returning to a comfortable home after a long day at work so it's really important to make it as cosy as possible.

And that's exactly what Mediacorp actor Benjamin Tan did to his place — a one-bedroom condo situated at the heart of Joo Chiat, an area the 30-year-old describes as "very chill and zen".

Sharing some pics of his crib on Instagram on Thursday (Sep 14), Ben wrote: "A place where I call home and rest my mind. I will choose to stay home any time. Though a temporary place, because I know I'll definitely move to another house in the future, I definitely appreciate the personal touch to it."

When 8days.sg reached out to Ben, he shares that he's currently living in a 630 sq ft one-bedder with three balconies.



"I think the size is quite substantial considering how small new developments can be nowadays," he says.

Ben goes on to talk about his inspiration for the house.

"I've always known that I love a stainless-steel-themed house, yet it doesn't lose the warmth of how a home should be like. In a nutshell, it's like walking into a laboratory, like the house of the female lead in the Netflix show Somebody," he says.

The actor also zhushed up his house with lots of artwork.

"Personally, I love collecting artworks from sculptures to figurines, and paintings from artists around the world. So I tried incorporating a touch of the feel of an art gallery into the home."

A laboratory that's also an art gallery? Interesting...

What we're seeing in Ben's IG post is still not the end product.

"I would say it's been a year since I moved back in, and yet every day there are new ideas popping up in my mind of how the place should look like," he says.

"It's a constant brainstorming session. Home owners usually won't be totally satisfied with what their place looks like. It doesn't help that I love interior designing, since I studied ID before and am involved in furnishing works, so I'm always on my laptop or phone looking at interior designing ideas or home furniture launches," Ben adds.

The actor says his favourite spot in the house is the living room, because that's where he spends most of his time with his two dogs, Toki & Pencil.

"They love hanging around wherever I go, as though they're my personal bodyguards. The three of us would lie on the sofa and just chill and watch TV, though they're always sleeping," he chuckles.

It is also where Ben winds down to take his mind off work.

"I would look out to my main balcony where all my plants are and just drift away. I even planted a frangipani tree in my planter!" saiys the proud plant dad.