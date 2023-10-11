Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Day buys for everything you need in the kitchen

Our articles may contain affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission. Prices are correct at time of publishing.

It's that time of year when the elusive "good deal" seems to emerge from the digital haystack, and for those of us who relish the art of the culinary or just like being in the kitchen, here’s the time to shine and stock up on the essentials – and also novelty items – you need.

From knives that slice through the toughest veggies and sourdough loaves like a hot knife through butter to dining sets that turn a simple meal into a fine dining experience, we've sifted through the virtual aisles to uncover the gems. So, let's embark on a culinary adventure and explore the kitchen wonders that Amazon Prime Big Deal Day has to offer.

What Is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day?

Think of this as Amazon's second Prime Day. The massive sale is on Oct 10 and 11 and only Prime members can access it. New to Prime? Sign up here now to enjoy a 30-day free trial and shop the sale. Membership thereafter is $2.99 a month, and it offers unlimited access to movies and TV shows with Prime Video, and game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to the deals on Prime Day, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders on $150 and above on Amazon Fresh, free two-hour scheduled delivery for orders $60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg and more.

Cooking-related stuff

Microplane Classic Zester/Grater

Grating or zesting for one? Now you don’t have to bust out the clunky and huge grater anymore.

Classic Zester/Grater, $16.67, (U.P. $21.40), Buy it from Amazon

Japanese Damascus Steel Chef’s Knife with Oive Wood Handle

Any decent starter chef needs a proper knife and this Hecef knife is a multifunctional one, great for

mincing, slicing, and dicing in the kitchen – plus it looks super cool too. Hand-forged Japanese knives can cost an upwards of $200 but this one is a steal at the price.

Japanese Chef’s Knife, $63.89 (U.P. $85.19),

Buy it from Amazon

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, Island Spice Red, 6-Quart

Who says cookware has to be all steel or grey and boring? Add a pop of colour to your kitchen repertoire with a bright red Dutch oven from Lodge. We went for a red one but there are also a range of other colours as well.

Red Dutch Oven, $100.88 (U.P. $134.50),

Buy it from Amazon

U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set of 4

Who wants a sad beige kitchen? Add some colour to your kitchen aesthetics with this spatula set that comes in red, orange, purple and more.

Spatula Set, from $19.85 (U.P. $33.74),

Buy it from Amazon

GreenLife Soft Grip 16pc Ceramic Non-Stick Turquoise Cookware Set

This super complete cookware set comes with two frying pans, two saucepans, a stock pot, a saute pan, the assorted lids, a steel steamer and four kitchen utensils. The ceramic coating is also nonstick for easy cleaning (and cooking).

16pc Cookware Set, $181.27 (U.P. $201.57),

Buy it from Amazon

Iwaki Pack & Range Heat-Resistant Glass Storage Container (Set of 7)

Get organised with leftovers in the fridge – and look good doing it. The set of glass storage containers are also microwave and dishwasher safe.

Glass Storage Containers, $28.06 (U.P. $79),

Buy it from Amazon

Dining room deals

Traditional Matcha Whisk and Bowl Set (9 Pcs)

Having a matcha whisk and bowl set at home adds a touch of traditional elegance to your tea preparation, making the serene ritual of whisking matcha an enjoyable and authentic experience right in your kitchen. The set not only enhances the aesthetics of your tea sessions but also ensures the perfect consistency and froth in each cup of matcha you prepare.

Matcha Whisk Set, $44.57 (U.P. $46.91),

Buy it from Amazon

Kinto 500ml Water Bottle

Known for its minimalist and stylish drinkware designs, Kinto bottles are normally priced on the higher end. It might look like a glass bottle but this bottle is made from lightweight and hardy plastic.

Water Bottle, $14.23 (U.P. $25.90), Buy it from Amazon

Hario Slim Refrigerator Pot, 1400ml

It’s always a blessing to have a large jug of cold water in the fridge especially on these hot balmy days. This 1.4-litre jug is perfect for storing cold water in the fridge or for making cold beverages for when guests come over.

Slim Pot, $8.97 (U.P. $18),

Buy it from Amazon

Friends Central Perk Large Ceramic Coffee Mug

Already ordered your Friends edition Polly Pocket set? Now get your hands on the Central Perk coffee mug to add on to your merch collection!

Coffee Mug, $3.76,

Buy it from Amazon

Gibson Elite Matisse 16 Piece Double Bowl Dinnerware Set

Elevate the home dining experience with better – and better looking – dinnerware. Looking as artsy as its name, this Matisse dinnerware set will look good on your table, with or without food on it.

Dinnerware Set, $154.61 (U.P. $206.15), Buy it from Amazon

