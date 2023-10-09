Best beauty buys for Amazon Prime big deal days – including popular serums, creams and lipsticks

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days isn’t just a shopping event. It's an exercise in endurance – a marathon for your wallet. You start with good intentions, a list of practical items you genuinely need, and a budget that you swear you won't exceed but as you browse through the endless deals and lightning sales, everything becomes a little unhinged.

To keep things on track, we’ve um, tracked down some of the best beauty deals to keep tabs on – and threw in a couple of super trendy items as well as what’s hot on Amazon at the moment. So when Prime Big Deal Day happens on October 10 and 11, you know what to do…

What Is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day?

Think of this as Amazon's second Prime Day. The massive sale is on Oct 10 and 11 and only Prime members can access it. New to Prime? Sign up here to enjoy a 30-day free trial and shop the sale. Membership thereafter is $2.99 a month, and it offers unlimited access to movies and TV shows with Prime Video, and game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to the deals on Prime Day, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders on $150 and above on Amazon Fresh, free two-hour scheduled delivery for orders $60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2.0: Holy grail beauty items on sale

Seen and heard about it almost everywhere but have yet to try it? With discounts, it’s time to check out that cart. Make use of the Prime Day deals to try out trendy products from creams to make-up items you always wanted but never made it past ‘Add to cart’.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

The much-coveted cream is retailing in Sephora for $77 for the full-size tub but get it for cheaper on Amazon. It smells delicious, lasts all day and does a great job keeping the skin hydrated and healthy (and yes, you can use it on other parts of the body as well, despite its name).

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $54.99 (U.P. $58.99), Buy it from Amazon

Fresh Soy Face Cleanser

The Fresh Soy Face Cleanser is a gentle and nourishing skincare essential, known for its natural ingredients and soothing effects. With a blend of soy proteins, cucumber extract, and rosewater, it leaves your skin refreshed and radiant after each use.

Soy Face Cleanser, $35.20 (U.P. $63.59), Buy it from Amazon

SK-II Facial Treatment Clear Lotion

This product is renowned for its ability to refine and purify the skin, effectively removing impurities and dead skin cells. Its powerful yet gentle exfoliating properties and the inclusion of SK-II's signature Pitera ingredient have made it a beloved choice for achieving a clearer, more radiant complexion. And though it’s known for costing a small fortune a bottle, the Amazon deal means that it’s over $30 cheaper than the usual price.

SK-II Facial Treatment, $79.50 (U.P. $117.08), Buy it from Amazon

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

This cult-favourite classic earned its status for its lightweight, non-greasy, and but perfectly hydrating formula. On top of that it’s a hit for those with sensitive skin and also great for layering under make-up.

Clinique Dramatically Different, $27.80 (U.P. $60.56),

Buy it from Amazon

Beauty of Joseon Sun Relief: Rice + Probiotics

Sunscreen that acts as skincare too? It's no wonder this is such a bestseller. On top of protecting the skin from harmful rays, it also brightens the skin and is suitable for sensitive skin.

COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream

COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream is a skincare revelation, harnessing the power of snail mucin to deliver unparalleled hydration and skin rejuvenation. It's a cult-favourite beauty secret for a reason.

Snail All In One Cream, $18.40 (U.P. $29.90),

Buy it from Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2.0: Luxurious haircare treatments

Is your hair in need of some serious TLC? Prime Day is the perfect time to snag high-end haircare products at a fraction of their regular price. Look for deals on deep conditioning masks, nourishing hair oils, and salon-quality shampoos and conditioners. Your locks will thank you.

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

This much-raved shampoo is a go-to choice for those seeking to revive and maintain the health of their hair, especially after chemical treatments. This shampoo effectively reduces breakage, enhances shine, and leaves hair feeling noticeably softer and more manageable.

Olaplex Shampoo, $25 (U.P. $46),

Buy it from Amazon

Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream

This Amazon bestseller is a versatile product to keep on the beauty roster. The versatile styling cream is great with all hair types and is also nourishing – just a little goes a long way.

Moroccanoil Styling Cream, $18,

Buy it from Amazon

Pantene Keratin Formulated Deep Damage Repair Hair Mask

Now you can save some money and bring the hair pampering home. This Japanese bestseller is already affordable to start with and even cheaper this deals season. Full of nutrients that are good for damaged hair, a lil’ weekly treatment will make your hair look good and strong.

Pantene Keratin Hair Mask, $8.56 (U.P. $11.76),

Buy it from Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2.0: Makeup marvels on sale

Whether you're a makeup novice or a seasoned beauty pro, Amazon Prime Day 2.0 has makeup deals that will make your heart skip a beat. Keep an eye out for discounts on cult-favourite makeup brands. From lipsticks that won't budge to bronzers for an all-day healthy glow, there's something for everyone.

Clinique Almost Lipstick - Black Honey

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey has achieved cult classic status thanks to its universally flattering shade and sheer, buildable formula. This lipstick provides a natural, just-bitten lip color that complements a wide range of skin tones. Its lightweight, balmy texture and effortless application make it a go-to choice for an everyday, low-maintenance look. Over the years, its iconic status has been solidified as a must-have beauty staple for those seeking a versatile and easy-to-wear lip product.

Clinique Black Honey Lipstick, $31.15 (U.P. $41.20),

Buy it from Amazon

​​Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Sunkissed Bronzer

Made with a blend of murumuru butter, cupuaçu butter, and tucuma butter from the nutrient-rich Amazon, this product not only gives you an all-day glowy complexion but it is also nourishing and moisturising.

Physicians Formula Sunkissed Bronzer, $16.63 (U.P. $23),

Buy it from Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer

The cult drug store concealer remains popular and a must-have in the beauty pouch because of its affordability and the range of shades. With the deals going on, it’s a good time to stock up!

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, from $11.97 (U.P. $15),

Buy it from Amazon

Barry M Fresh Face Cheek & Lip Tint

Multi-use make-up is all the rage now and the Barry M one comes packed with Vitamin C and super hydrating hyaluronic acid too.

Barry M Cheek & Lip Tint, $14.36 (U.P. $17.62),

Buy it from Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2.0: Skincare deals

Want that radiant, just-back-from-vacation glow? Consider investing in skincare that helps you glow up all day every day. These products will keep your skin looking radiant and healthy even without make-up.

Laneige Radian- C Cream

The cream is beloved for its potent vitamin C infusion, which brightens and revitalizes the complexion. With its lightweight yet hydrating formula, it's an ideal choice to achieve brighter and healthier-looking skin.

Laneige Radian- C Cream, $44.80 (U.P. $72),

Buy it from Amazon

Neostrata 15% Vitamin C Face Serum

The high concentration of vitamin C helps in diminishing signs of aging and promoting a youthful complexion. Its potent formula is favored by many for its ability to tackle fine lines and boost skin's natural radiance.

Neostrata Vitamin C Face Serum, $62.13 (U.P. $79),

Buy it from Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2.0: Fragrance finds

Don't forget to indulge your senses with discounted perfumes and colognes. Whether you prefer a floral, woody, or citrusy scent, there are Prime Day deals waiting for you. Treat yourself to a new signature fragrance or stock up on your favorites.

Philosophy Amazing Grace Fragrance Spray

Like its name, this timeless, clean, and feminine aroma, offers a delicate and uplifting essence that lingers beautifully throughout the day, making it an enduring favourite among fragrance enthusiasts.

Philosophy Amazing Grace, $67.50 (U.P. $71.66),

Buy it from Amazon

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Edt for Women

This classic fragrance is known for its iconic, versatile summery scent and long-lasting quality, making it a beloved choice for women of all ages. Its timeless appeal lies in its fresh, Mediterranean-inspired aroma which is citrusy with fruity and floral notes.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, $80 (U.P. $83.90),

Buy it from Amazon

Yves Saint Laurent Libre

This captivating fragrance blends lavender and orange blossom for a modern, bold, and empowering scent experience, representing freedom and confidence. Its unique combination of floral and aromatic notes makes it a standout choice for those seeking a distinctive fragrance.

YSL Libre, $110 (U.P. $179),

Buy it from Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2.0: Bath products to elevate bathtime

Shower time is sacred and also a time to pamper your body and senses. Level up bathtime with shower bombs, sweet-smelling soaps and more.

Babypeach Menthol & Eucalyptus Shower Steamers

The scented shower steamers are a revitalizing addition to your shower routine, releasing invigorating menthol and eucalyptus vapors that help clear congestion and rejuvenate your senses. These steamers create a spa-like experience, making your shower a soothing and refreshing escape.

Shower Steamers, $22.55 (U.P. $34.83),

Buy it from Amazon

Method Body Wash, Pure Peace

Method Body Wash in Pure Peace offers a serene and calming shower experience with its relaxing floral scent. It gently cleanses and moisturizes, leaving your skin refreshed and tranquil.

Method Body Wash, $23.21 (U.P. $24.94),