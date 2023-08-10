Best-dressed local stars: National Day edition

It’s that time of the year where the celebs bust out their reds and whites and Singapore flags to show their patriotic spirit. Besides national colours, we spotted quirky local designs and twinning looks. See who made our National Day best-dressed list this year.

Zoe Tay

We love how fresh and festive Ah Jie looks in this flowy polka dot frock from homegrown brand Amanda. Even her Christian Louboutin kicks, which feature cool shark-tooth inspired jagged rubber soles, are on theme.

JJ Lin

JJ celebrated National Day by personally brewing and giving out free cuppas at his artisanal hand-dripped coffee chain Miracle Coffee. He even wore his heart on his sleeve — or rather, chest — with this festive ensemble.

Chen Liping

Liping went all out, suiting up in head-to-toe red and posing with a Singapore flag to wish the nation a happy birthday. A+ for effort.

Kit Chan

Also looking very chic was Kit, who was spotted in a very similar-looking red blazer. She paired her jacket with a white tee, jeans and heels.

Hong Junyang and Candyce Toh

A family that grooves together, stays together. Not only did Junyang, Candyce, and their girls celebrate the nation's birthday with a dance, they showed their love loud and proud by wearing matching I ❤ SG tees. Too cute.

Dennis Chew

Also going local was Dennis, who rocked this quirky design from online store Vivi Cheo. We adore the ‘stamp’ prints featuring Singapore icons like the Merlion and dragon playground, as well as the vintage vibe of the shirt.

Joanna Dong

From clashing prints to a jacket that looks like a pinata, there’s nothing too loud for the singer. She went bold with what she calls a “clowncore aesthetic” for her performance at the National Day Concert and we love it.

Ann Kok

Ann may be in Bangkok, but she did not forget about National Day. She showed her patriotic love with her OOTD, which is the perfect blend of chic and sexy.

Yvonne Lim

Yvonne loves the National Day, and it's a tradition for the actress and her fam to don Singapore tees to catch the NDP in Taipei, where they are based. We especially love her son AJ's army tee.

Chen Xiuhuan

Not gonna lie, we got Where’s Waldo vibes when we saw Xiuhuan in this striped number. But you can’t deny she looks very chio in the breezy frock.

Maya Davidov

How cute is this PH5 matching set 987 DJ Maya Davidov wore for her performance at the National Day Concert? It looks like a dinosaur had taken a bite of the hems.

Ze Liang

Lucky Ze Liang scored tickets to catch the NDP at the Padang so of course he had to dress for the occasion. While we would think twice about wearing a jacket outdoors in this heat, he does look dashing in this ensemble. Extra points for matching the seats to a T.

The National Day Concert airs on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on Aug 12, 7.30pm-9pm. For more info, visit mediacorp.sg/ndc2023.

Watch the National Day Parade and NDP 2023 highlights on meWATCH: