Best dupes for Singapore’s trendiest bags, from puffy bags to dumpling bags
Flaunt the style, save a buck with these on-trend dupes.
They say that fashion goes through cycles but no one said it would be very fast cycles. Almost as soon as we were introduced to the cult of the Gentlewoman tote bags, other It bags entered the arena as well.
From dumpling bags to puffy bags that can double up as a pillow, it’s hard to keep up with what to buy next – in this economy. But don’t worry, we’ve done the research on how you can flaunt the style without the financial assault. With all these choices, no one is going to be feeling any buyer’s remorse.
The puffy bag
Photo: The Paper Bunny
When high street brand COS rolled out oversized puffy quilted bags, it became a hit even with stars like Jennie from Blackpink. Even local brands like The Paper Bunny and Beyond The Vines have come up with their own versions, and these often sell out quickly – and then get resold for exorbitant prices on Carousell. Surprising how so many people want to carry pillows as bags.
The dumpling bag
Photo: Instagram/beyondthevines
Roomy, cute and unique, it’s no wonder the dumpling bag from local brand Beyond The Vines (BTV) became so popular. Popular enough for them to roll it out in a variety of sizes – but these dumplings aren’t exactly the cheapest. The Micro Dumpling bag from Beyond The Vines is $69.90 and is always sold out online.1. Champion No. 63501 Shoulder Bag, $27.10 Buy it from Amazon 2. All Would Envy Dumpling Bag, $12.42 Buy it from The Wonder Shop
The crescent bagPhoto: Baggu and Uniqlo
Both high fashion brands and high street labels have embraced the crescent bag. From Loewe to Uniqlo and Celine to Baggu, the slouchy crescent bag might be the most versatile of the lot. The spacious size can fit a lot and the style is appropriate for all sorts of occasions. But of course, if you don’t want to be like thousands of others with the Uniqlo version on the streets (understandable, because it is only $19.90 and always available) or don’t want to splash out, here are some alternatives to consider.1. All Would Envy Everyday bag, $35.01 Buy it from The Wonder Shop 2. Crossbody crescent bag, $24.37 Buy it from Amazon
The tiny bagPhoto: Beyond The Vines
It’s impractical as heck but sure, even lip balms and keys need a home. And because these bags are so tiny – like the $39 Teeny Tiny Dumpling bag from Beyond The Vines (pictured above) that is already sold out. And if you're of the belief that no one should be spending a fortune on bags this small, instead of getting a Jacquemus Le Chiquito mini bag, here are more affordable silly tiny bag options.1. Velvet round bag, from $7 Buy it from Amazon 2. Triple zip small crossbody bag Buy it from Amazon
The "branded" tote bagPhoto: Instagram/gentlewomanstore
Think about it, without the giant Serif branding, the cultish Gentlewoman bag is just an ol’ canvas tote – so what’s the big deal? If you looked past the virality of the canvas bag from the Thai brand, there’s other equally great tote bags you can tote around.
1. All Would Envy Universe Embroidery Tote Bag, $22.41Buy it from The Wonder Shop 2. Corduroy tote bag, $25.68 Buy it from Amazon
