Best dupes for Singapore’s trendiest bags, from puffy bags to dumpling bags

Buy it from Amazon

Buy it from Amazon

The dumpling bag

Photo: Instagram/beyondthevines

Roomy, cute and unique, it’s no wonder the dumpling bag from local brand Beyond The Vines (BTV) became so popular. Popular enough for them to roll it out in a variety of sizes – but these dumplings aren’t exactly the cheapest. The Micro Dumpling bag from Beyond The Vines is $69.90 and is always sold out online.

Buy it from Amazon

Buy it from The Wonder Shop

The crescent bag

Photo: Baggu and Uniqlo

Both high fashion brands and high street labels have embraced the crescent bag. From Loewe to Uniqlo and Celine to Baggu, the slouchy crescent bag might be the most versatile of the lot. The spacious size can fit a lot and the style is appropriate for all sorts of occasions. But of course, if you don’t want to be like thousands of others with the Uniqlo version on the streets (understandable, because it is only $19.90 and always available) or don’t want to splash out, here are some alternatives to consider.

Buy it from The Wonder Shop

Buy it from Amazon

The tiny bag

Photo: Beyond The Vines

It’s impractical as heck but sure, even lip balms and keys need a home. And because these bags are so tiny – like the $39 Teeny Tiny Dumpling bag from Beyond The Vines (pictured above) that is already sold out. And if you're of the belief that no one should be spending a fortune on bags this small, instead of getting a Jacquemus Le Chiquito mini bag, here are more affordable silly tiny bag options.

Buy it from Amazon

Buy it from Amazon

The "branded" tote bag

Photo: Instagram/gentlewomanstore

Think about it, without the giant Serif branding, the cultish Gentlewoman bag is just an ol’ canvas tote – so what’s the big deal? If you looked past the virality of the canvas bag from the Thai brand, there’s other equally great tote bags you can tote around.

1. All Would Envy Universe Embroidery Tote Bag, $22.41

Buy it from The Wonder Shop