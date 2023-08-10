Best smartwatches and activity and fitness trackers for kids — prices from S$44

Wearable technology has seen a huge spike in popularity over the past years. Fundamentally, these are watches that do more than tell time — they double up as activity and fitness trackers that can track step count, calories burnt, quality of sleep and more. Moreover, these trackers can help you keep tabs on the location of people and things with the aid of technologies like Bluetooth and GPS. And no, these activity, fitness and location trackers aren’t just for adults.

There are models that have been created specifically for kids (most are catered to those aged six and above). While your teenager may chafe at the idea of their privacy being invaded, these wearable trackers are perfect for younger kids that are too young to own a phone, so you can track their activities and whereabouts — and if they’ve made it home from school alone safely, perhaps. With colourful designs and activities to keep them moving and entertained, some are also equipped with call or text functionalities so you can connect with them easily.

Scroll on for 10 activity, fitness and location trackers for children, from Garmin and Fitbit models for active, high-energy kids to Apple AirTag and Tile to keep them safe.

For kids with boundless energy: Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 in Lilac Flower

Parents, if you don’t have enough stamina and time to keep up with your kids, this Garmin activity tracker will still be able to tell you just how much the lil munchkin has been running around. With the accompanying mobile app, the activity tracker has quizzes, games, challenges, fitness moves and timed activities that come with collectable rewards to keep the young ones entertained. Parents can assign them chores and tasks to complete in exchange for in-app coins too. Finally, the swim-friendly device tracks steps, distance and sleep and has an In Case of Emergency (ICE) widget to access emergency contact information.

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 in Lilac Flower ($129). Buy it on Amazon

For kids who love sports: Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker For Kids in Black/Racer Red Singapore Edition

The sports-loving set know Fitbit and their wearable tech well. Besides tracking sleep, steps and minutes of activity, this Fitbit for kids is water-resistant and swim-proof up to 50 metres. Active families can also spur each other on with the Family Challenges on the Fitbit app as virtual badges, animated clock faces and personalised avatars encourage kids to do the same. The watch also alerts the wearer when they are receiving a phone call on a paired phone nearby.

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker For Kids in Black/Racer Red Singapore Edition ($98). Buy it on Amazon

With built-in Amazon Alexa: Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness in Band 5 Midnight Black

If your kid is always forgetting things and tasks, help them build the habit of creating timely reminders with the use of Amazon's Alexa function on the Amazfit Band. Furthermore, the watch has 11 sports modes to monitor your swim (up to 50 metres), speed, distance, calories burnt, heart rate and more. Health nuts would also love the ability to track your sleep, stress and blood oxygen levels with the Personal Activity Intelligence capability.

Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness in Band 5 Midnight Black ($60.13). Buy it on Amazon

With call functionality: Oaxis myFirst Fone R1s

Because the myFirst Fone tracker comes with a free SIM card and unlimited data plan, the watch allows parents to voice or video call their children to the watch or communicate via text. It has heart rate monitoring, water resistance and activity tracking and storage space for 1,500 songs, all of which parents can keep tabs on via the myFirstFone app. For those wanting extra security measures, there is the SOS button that will send parents an emergency location alert with a 30-second live recording of the surrounding sounds once activated by the child.

Oaxis myFirst Fone R1s ($269). Buy it on Shopee

Best budget option: Inspiratek Kids Fitness Tracker

This Inspiratek model is the most budget-friendly of the lot and is a great entry model for families wanting to see if an activity tracker makes sense for them. Despite its price tag, the IP67 waterproof tracker has a plethora of functions, including counting calories, steps, heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen and sleep. It also has tracking functionality and can be paired with the app.

Inspiratek Kids Fitness Tracker ($44.75). Buy it on Amazon

Best Apple Watch dupe: Redmi Watch 3 GPS Smartwatch

So you’ve got an Apple Watch and your kid wants one as well to twin with you? This Redmi model has a similar design to the Apple Watch, so you can have (kinda) matching watches at a fraction of the price. It uses GPS to track location with over 120 workout modes and 10 running modes to motivate your child to exercise more. You can pick up calls over Bluetooth and monitor stress, sleep and heart rates too.

Redmi Watch 3 GPS Smartwatch ($139). Buy it on Shopee

For families who use the Apple Watch: Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

If you are already deep within the Apple ecosystem, why not get your child a matching Apple Watch for ease and cohesion? Equipped with GPS tracking, the waterproof tracker has various health and safety functions from sleep and activity to emergency and fall detection. Plus, you can call, text and play music with it too. If you don’t need cellular functions on the watch, there are more wallet-friendly options too.

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) ($463.65). Buy it on Amazon

Location trackers for parents who use iPhones: Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Whether you’re looking to ensure your kid’s safety after school or lose precious belongings easily, use the Apple AirTag to keep track of them. It connects easily with iPhone and iPad where you can use the Find My app to locate the whereabouts of the AirTag. AirTag also has a built-in speaker that makes a sound to help find things when you activate the function on the app. Hook it up with AirTag keychains or buy accessories that allow the young ones to wear it like a watch.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack ($129). Buy it on Amazon

Location trackers for parents who use Android: Tile Pro (2022) 2-Pack

Much like the Apple AirTag, the Tile Pro is another Bluetooth location tracker. Use the accompanying Tile app (which can be used on Apple devices too) to keep tabs on where your children are. There is also a QR code on the Tile that can be scanned to pull up relevant contact information of the tracker’s owner. Let your children know about this functionality in case they get lost and need help contacting you.

Tile Pro (2022) 2-Pack ($74.51). Buy it on Amazon

Location trackers for parents who use Samsung: Samsung Galaxy SmartTag (2 Pack)

And for those who prefer to stay within the Samsung family, the Korean brand has a similar location tracker too. It is also powered by Bluetooth, can be tracked with the SmartThings app and emits a sound to help you find your item (or in this case, your kid).

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag (2 Pack) ($150.66). Buy it on Amazon