Best soundbars for every budget to elevate your home audio experience — including Sonos, Bose and Sennheiser

As TVs and computers get fancier and more powerful, they sometimes lack in the sound quality department. In the end, while we’re left with stunning visuals and clarity as we watch movies, dramas and play games, the auditory experience may still fall short. That’s where soundbars come in.

Unlike traditional home speaker systems that have more parts and take up more space, soundbars are much smaller, easier to set up. Plus, they come in a range of price points. Depending on the model, soundbars can be controlled via wires or wirelessly, serving up different levels of versatility. Fancy having Dolby surround sound in the comfort of your own home? Certain models are built to offer it.

Here are 10 soundbars for every budget that you can shop for right now to elevate your listening experience, whether you’re a homeowner on a budget or an audiophile looking to splurge.

The Sonos soundbar can be connected via ethernet, WiFi, Apple AirPlay 2, HDMI eARC, and optical while also being controlled by your TV remote, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the Sonos S2 mobile app. On the audio side, it offers 3D surround sound effects with Dolby Atmos.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Smart Soundbar ($818.50). Buy it on Amazon

Best soundbar with Alexa or Google Assistant: Bose Smart Soundbar 300

Those who are using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to build their smart home can tap on this Bose soundbar to further that dream. The Voice4Video technology also allows you to control connected appliances (e.g. the TV) via the soundbar. Control it via optical, HDMI, WiFi and Bluetooth.

Bose Smart Soundbar 300 ($549). Buy it on Amazon

Best starter soundbar for TV: Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar

Most soundbars are not cheap.This budget-friendly Xiaomi soundbar is great for homeowners who are just starting to explore how soundbars can elevate their home audio situation, and just want something wallet-friendly for watching their fave dramas and movies. The 30W speaker with a ducted sound cavity can be connected to your television via Bluetooth, SPDIF or aux.

Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar ($52.80), available on Shopee

Best starter soundbar for computer: Creative Stage Air V2 Soundbar

Likewise, this soundbar from homegrown label Creative is another entry model for those looking to amp up the audio quality of their computer for those gaming sessions. Connect to it via Bluetooth, USB and aux and allow the 20W speaker with custom-tuned full-range drivers and oversized radiator to work its magic.

Creative Stage Air V2 Soundbar ($59), available on Shopee

Best soundbar for customisable bass placement: Prism+ Symphony 5.1.2ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Another local brand, Prism+’s soundbar with external subwoofer provides 5.1.2ch Surround Sound with Dolby Atmos technology. The subwoofer is connected to the main body wirelessly, so you can move it around to create the sound experience you want. Meanwhile, the soundbar can be operated via aux, USB, HDMI eARC, coaxial, optical and Bluetooth.

Prism+ Symphony 5.1.2ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos ($699). Buy it on Amazon

For gamers who want a more powerful desktop soundbar, the Mackie compact design comes with three tones presets — Music, Voice and Game — that promise to enhance the sound and can be switched up with a push of a button. It can be connected via USB, Bluetooth and aux. Cable management is also a breeze as the height of the soundbar can be adjusted by its feet.

Mackie CR-X Series 2053722-00 StealthBar Soundbar in Desktop Soundbar Bluetooth Black ($129.46). Buy it on Amazon

Best soundbar with built-in subwoofer: Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Soundbar

Bass lovers know the importance of having subwoofers to produce these lower-frequency sounds. That said, this compact soundbar model from Yamaha is built with one and also has a Bass Extension feature to boost the bass. It can be connected with Bluetooth, HDMI, optical and aux.

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Soundbar ($272). Buy it on Amazon

The slim and sleek Vizio model packs way above its weight class — it is powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio technologies. It is also built with four speakers and two subwoofers to bump up the audio quality. Connection via Bluetooth, HDMI eARC and optical.

Vizio M-Series All-in-One 2.1 Immersive Sound Bar M213ad-K8 ($323.07). Buy it on Amazon

Best budget soundbar with external subwoofer: JBL Cinema 2.1 Channel Soundbar With Wired Subwoofer

For those looking for power but want some cost-savings as well, consider JBL’s soundbar that comes with an external subwoofer. It is powered by Dolby Digital and has two full-range drivers while the subwoofer provides extra bass. The soundbar can only be connected via Bluetooth and HDMI.

JBL Cinema SB130 2.1 Channel Soundbar With Wired Subwoofer ($219), available on Shopee

Best soundbar for audiophiles: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max

A sleek soundbar with an equally sweet price tag, this Sennheiser soundbar is for those who only want the best. Five high-fidelity tweeters, six long-throw woofers, 13 drivers, a built-in equaliser and three of the brand’s AMBEO 3D technology going into producing 5.1.4 surround sound. It is also compatible with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and MPEG-H as well as controllable via HDMI eARC, Dolby Vision, Bluetooth, Chromecast and the Smart Control app.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max ($3,890), available on Shopee