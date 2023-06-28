Best Things to do in Singapore this weekend (June 30-July 2)

Whether you’re looking to slow down or to feed your need for speed this weekend, there’s a whole host of events islandwide that will keep you busy this weekend.

Lady M x Maison 21G Afternoon Tea Experience with Atelier Workshop

Photo: Lady M

When: Jul 1, 11am-1pm

Where: Lady M Champagne Bar @ Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn #03-32/33 Singapore 238801

If life’s getting a little too hectic, perhaps it’s time to stop and smell the lavender. Pencil in time for a scent-sational arvo when you sign up for this one-day perfume workshop on Jul 1 hosted by Lady M in conjunction with Maison 21G. Participants can create their own lavender-inspired eau de parfum with the help of the French perfume atelier experts, all while indulging in Lady M Champagne Bar’s refreshed afternoon tea set that now includes new items like mini lavender mille crepes and chilled caviar angel hair, alongside a host of favourites such as truffle cream crab tartlet and mini champagne mille crepes. Priced at $531 for two pax. More info

Good Times Star Pop-up

Photo: Heineken

When: Jul 1-23, 11am-9.30pm

Where: Outside Mandarin Gallery (333A Orchard Road)

Fancy a free beer while you’re shopping in town? Then get your dancing shoes on and head to this Heineken pop-up outside Mandarin Gallery where you can flaunt your fave moves. In return for all that hard work, you’ll be rewarded with a refreshing beer as a reward. It’s all part of Heineken’s 150th anniversary celebrations, which include limited edition He150ken tees in collaboration with local collective The Salvages, special limited-edition bottles, and culminates in Destination Good Times that brings together creative, culture and music forces in a two-day event on Jul 28-29.

The Singapore GP Grand Tour

Photo: Singapore GP

When: Until Sep 15

Where: Various locations (more details here)

The Singapore Grand Prix is happening from September 15-17 this year, but F1 festivities are already revving up with free activities lined up from now until race weekend. It’s all part of the Singapore Grand Tour, which will bring race action of all sorts around Singapore by way of live race screenings, F1 car simulator experiences, and even behind-the-scenes tours. Heads up: There’s a live screening of the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend at Bugis+ — more details and schedules here.

Pelago’s Disco Full Moon Party

Photo: Pelago

When: Jul 1, Jul 29, Aug 26. From 10pm onwards.

Where: SkyPark Observation Deck, Level 56, Tower 3, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018971

The Observation Deck at MBS is about to be transformed into a sparkling party venue and dancefloor at this silent disco party, where you can party against the backdrop of spectacular skyline vistas perched at 56 storeys above the city. Revellers will be given headsets and have a choice of three genres of music across various channels — rock anthems, EDM bangers and top 40s pop tunes from DJs who’ll be helming three different decks. Yes, you can have a pop vs rock dance-off with other partygoers if you so wish. Light bites, tipples and glow-in-the-dark accessories are available, because… why not? Tix from $38. More info

Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore

When: June 30 to Oct 1. Open Mon-Thur at 2pm-10pm and on Fri-Sun at 10am-10pm

Where: Bugis+ Level 2 and 7, 201 Victoria Street, Singapore 188067

Fancy hanging out in Hawkins, exploring the Upside Down or reliving catastrophic battles with Vecna? Yes, Stranger Things fans are about to have their worlds turned Upside Down when Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore arrives on our sunny shores. The pop-up will run from June 30 to Oct 1 at Bugis+ and tickets are already on sale (full details here).

Ocean Fest 2023: One Shared Future

Photo: The Ocean Agency

When: Jun 2-Aug 13

Where: S.E.A. Aquarium, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269

The biggest threat to marine life is human activity, from single-use plastics to overfishing, and this year’s Ocean Fest deep dives into themes of ocean sustainability with a line-up of cool activities. This includes a photo exhibition curated by international non-profit organisation The Ocean Agency to explore topics from ocean diversity to marine debris. Meanwhile, local artists delve into how marine animals are affected by single-use plastics and microplastics with a series of artistic sculptural installations. Entry is included in regular admission to S.E.A. Aquarium (tix from $43 for adults, $32 for kids). More info

Rose Romance

Photo: Gardens by the Bay

When: Jun 2-Jul 16, 9am-9pm daily

Where: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Things are looking rosy — quite literally — at the Flower Dome lately. This year’s edition of Rose Romance brings with it the spirit of Italy, re-creating the idyllic town of Puglia. The charming southern Italian region is a favourite wedding destination for many couples, with its UNESCO World Heritage-listed iconic traditional limestone houses, which visitors can get a taste of here as well. To truly teleport you to the romantic town in Italy, there’ll be orchestra performances by artists from the region to bring you a slice of one of Italy’s biggest festivals La Notte della Taranta (Night of the Tarantula) with a line-up of traditional folk songs and dances fused with other genres like rock and jazz. Performances are happening on June 3-4, five times daily. Admission to Flower Dome applies. More info

Game On! At Changi

Photo: Changi Airport Group

When: May 26 to Jul 16

Where: Changi Airport Terminal 3

Even if you’re not flying off somewhere this June holidays doesn’t mean a trip to the airport shouldn’t be on the cards, especially not when there’s a board game extravaganza happening at Changi Airport T3. We’re talking larger-than-life versions of classic games like Hungry Hungry Hippos and Twister that you can play at T3’s Departure Hall. Hop over to Row 11 where the Mega Bounce zone stands to get lost in the inflatable world of Chutes and Ladders and even more Hungry Hungry Hippos, where visitors get to bounce their hearts out among giant inflatbales, slides and ball pits. Some games require passes that can be purchased (from $5) or can be redeemed with minimum spending. More info

Photos: Jewel Changi Airport Devt.

Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest at Jewel

When: May 26 to Aug 13

Where: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

The Avengers have descended upon Jewel Changi Airport. Start at the Shiseido Forest Valley, where photo spots are aplenty. Marvel fans can get up close with life-sized 3D installations and interactive displays, including a 5m-tall Iron Man towering over visitors, Captain America’s Vibranium Shield that stands 3m-high, and Thor’s hammer standing tall at 3.5m. Over at the Canopy Park (entry from $6) is an exhibition with immersive installations where visitors can take a trip down memory lane to revisit milestones across 60 years of Avengers, discover new facts about your fave heroes and even get up close with a rare first Avenger’s action figure from 1972. More life-sized displays of Avengers like Black Panther and Captain America await at the Petal Garden’s IG-worthy photo spots. There’s also a Marvel-inspired Light & Sound showcase at the HSBC Rain Vortex every night (8pm on Mon-Thu, 8pm and 10pm on Fri-Sun). More info

Photo: Sensory Odyssey Studio, Mardi8, Camille Niel

Sensory Odyssey: Into the Heart of Our Living World

When: May 27-Oct 29, 10am-7pm daily (last admission 6pm)

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974

Explore the natural world in 8K at this exhibition that takes you on a multi-sensory journey, showcasing diverse ecosystems like you’ve never seen before. Fresh off its run at the French National Museum of Natural History, this visually astounding show is in Asia for the first time at the ArtScience Museum. Through ultra-high definition video projection, spatial audio and scents, visitors can expect to get up close with our planet’s incredible biodiversity in various ways, from joining animals at a watering hole in the African Savannah to swimming with giant sperm whales in the ocean. Tickets are $21 (adults) and $17 (kids) for Singapore residents. More info

Now Boarding: Experiencing Singapore Through Travel, 1800-2000s

Photo: National Museum of Singapore

When: May 27-Nov 19, 10am-7pm daily (last admission 6.30pm)

Where: National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery, Basement Level, 93 Stamford Road, Singapore 178897

While everyone may be travelling again, here’s a way for you to travel… back in time. This immersive travel-themed exhibition traces the history of Singapore as a destination through the eyes those who have visited us on our sunny shores, from colonial times up until present day. The trip down memory lane goes through four thematic zones — transport, accommodation, F&B and sights and shopping — and it all starts at the airport's iconic analogue flip board. Once a centrepiece at Changi Airport, it now greets visitors at the travel-inspired showcase, which is also brimming with stories and objects that are key milestones. Share your travel stories on a limited-edition postcard (available with a donation to the museum) and pop them in the Singapore Post mailbox to send them to anywhere in the world via good ol’ snail mail. Various pop-up experiences will happen throughout the year, including a disco room that will be unveiled end May. Admission is free for Singaporeans and PRs. More info

GIFFEST by EYEYAH!

Photos: GIFFEST by EYEYAH!

When: May 18 to Aug 26, 9am-9pm daily

Where: National Design Centre Level 1 Atrium, 111 Middle Road, Singapore 188969

You’re used to seeing GIFs in the little rectangle that is your phone. But what if you could walk and discover a life-sized world of GIFs? Back for the third edition is what’s touted as Asia’s largest celebration of GIFs, GIFFEST is an immersive showcase where 50 local and international creatives will have an array of animated artworks presented in different ways, from a GIF ATM to a GIF DVD player (remember those?). And if the displays have you itching to create something of your own, there are hands-on workshops, talks and other fringe activities that may interest you. There are new fringe activities every two weeks, now that this third edition of the festival has been extended from its usual five days to a whopping three months. Free admission. More info

MOVE! Around the World

When: Apr 27 to Jul 15. Open Tue-Fri at 1pm-7.30pm, and Sat 9am-5.30pm

Where: La Galerie, Level 2, Alliance Française de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road Singapore 258130

Inspired by the Jules Verne’s classic Around the World in 80 Days, this interactive exhibition delves into the history and evolution of French transportation. Visitors can expect to pore over rarely seen collectibles and travel memorabilia at the exhibition, and learn more about French transportation innovations that have changed the way people travel by land, sea and air, whether it’s by the TGV train or the A380 aircraft. Free entry. More info

Photo: H&B

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

When: Mar 1 to Oct 1

Where: Resorts World Sentosa, B1 Forum

More than five million people worldwide have stepped into this 360-degree immersive digital art experience, and now you can too. Meander your way through over 300 Van Gogh artworks across thematic zones to discover more about the iconic artist and his life. The main highlight is The Immersive Room, a 40-minute digital projection mapping that not only mesmerises, but allows visitors to literally be part of the scenery in Van Gogh’s most famous works. Need a little time for reflection and refuelling after? There’s a thematic café serving Janice Wong’s artistic sweet treats. Tickets from $15 (children) and $24 (adults). More info

Sneakertopia: Step Into Street Culture

Photos: Marina Bay Sands

When: Feb 25 to Jul 30

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

Singapore’s first sneaker and street culture exhibition is a shoe-in, whether you’re a die-hard sneakerhead or just want to see JJ Lin’s personal sneaker and art collection up close (above, right). Yes, in the 10 colourful, immersive zones at this exhibition that has previously made waves in Los Angeles and New York, the Singapore edition has over 100 limited edition sneakers and 70 murals and installations. All of these take you into the world of sneaker and street culture and its cross influences with the worlds of hip hop, sports, and fashion. Tickets from $18. More info

Climate Changed

Photo: Singapore Science Centre

When: Permanent exhibition

Where: Hall B, Singapore Science Centre, 15 Science Centre Road

The unpredictable air-con weather we had last month was not just a coincidence — it’s due to climate change, of course. “Just like every other part of the world, Singapore is a victim of the impact of climate change and wetter condition in recent decades is one of the key indicators, especially over this region,” shares Associate Professor Lim Tit Meng of Science Centre Singapore. “If this trend continues, the rising sea level in this region can pose further challenges in the coming decades.”

To find out more about the very real threats of the climate crisis, head to the Climate Changed exhibition at Singapore Science Centre. Through immersive displays, interactive gameplays and other cool ways, you’ll get to learn more about climate change, the impact of our daily habits and what we can do to help at this permanent exhibition. Admission is free with every ticket to the Singapore Science Centre (from $8 for kids, $12 for adults). More info

Nature and Sustainability tours at Gardens by the Bay

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

GBTB’s new Nature and Sustainability tours, which just kicked off last month, are held every Saturday and Sunday. The hour-long guided walking tours will take participants through the lesser-known sustainability features of GBTB and how our natural environment, biodiversity and climate change are intertwined. Who knows, you may even uncover hidden gems at GBTB that you may otherwise have missed without a professional guide, like, a plant that smells like root beer. Yes, really. Read more here. Free for Singaporeans and residents; pre-registration required. More info

Living Pictures: Photography in Southeast Asia

Photo: National Gallery Singapore

When: Dec 2, 2022 to Aug 20, 2023

Where: Level 3, City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Rd, #01-01, Singapore 178957

In this age of ubiquitous selfies, it’s easy to forget the role that photography played throughout history. This exhibition at the National Gallery Singapore, which traces the history of photography in Southeast Asia, is a reminder of that. Split into five thematic zones, it features over 300 works from the mid-19th century until present day — start your journey delving into colonial and war archives, through to today’s digital age. More info