Blackie Chen bows to media while standing in pouring rain

Taiwanese entertainer Blackie Chen was the star of his very own K-drama earlier today (August 16).

The 46-year-old, who is accused of sexual harassment by his former artiste Da Ya, turned up at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office in the morning to give his statement to the authorities. Then, after speaking to the media gathered at the office, the star turned back to bow to them in the midst of a heavy downpour.

In late July, it was reported that Blackie filed a criminal complaint against former Hey Girl member Da Ya.



Da Ya, 38, accused Blackie of trying to coerce her into having sex in 2012.

Blackie, who was reportedly interrogated for an hour today at the prosecutors office, agreed to speak to the media after.

He said: “The case will follow the judicial process. I believe that in the future, there will be a chance [for me] to explain and report to everyone about this. I will continue to use the law to prove my innocence, once again, thank you everyone for your concern. I will leave everything else to the lawyers. Everyone has worked hard.”

Then, the star, who was alone, turned to leave, walking out into the heavy rain without an umbrella.

Umbrellas are overrated anyway.

He was about to step into a waiting black van but appeared to change his mind. He then turned to bow to the media gathered. He then made a thumbs up sign with his hand, before leaving for real.

Can someone cue the K-drama soundtrack already?

