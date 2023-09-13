Blackpink’s Lisa and rumoured boyfriend Tag Heuer CEO Frederic Arnault in Thailand at the same time, fuelling further romance speculation

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed both Blackpink’s Lisa and Tag Huer CEO, Frederic Arnault are in Thailand at the same time. A coincidence? We beg to differ.

Lisa was spotted in a friend’s Weibo post on the 10th, proving that she’s in Thailand. Frederic, on the other hand, was seen touring a Louis Vuitton store in Siam Paragon. Then, a netizen claimed that they saw the pair on a boat ride along the Chao Phraya River.



For those of us not in the know, Lisa Manabol and Frederic who is one of the sons of LVMH’s head honcho, Bernard Arnault, have been rumoured to be dating for a while now though neither has come out to confirm the news.



However, sources claim their relationship has only become stronger and we wonder if this recent sighting in Lisa’s home country signals something more serious like the meeting of relatives?

Frederic was spotted visiting the LV store in Siam Paragon. FYI: His family owns the brand.Lisa's friend posted this collage with the K-pop star. She also geotagged the location as Thailand

Currently, only band mate Jisoo is confirmed to be dating South Korean actor Ahn Bo-Hyun though Jennie is alleged to be in a relationship with BTS resident heartthrob V.

It seems Lisa is not too perturbed by the sighting and is said to be preparing for her controversial performances at iconic Parisian cabaret, Crazy Horse Paris.



She will deliver five shows between Sep 28 to 30 with three shows said to be locked and reserved for the LVMH group.



However, that claim was proven to be false. Fans with no affiliation to the luxury goods brand have come out to say the €250 (S$365) tickets on those days were simply shown to be sold out.



It also seems Lisa has come under fire from Chinese netizens, who have expressed their disappointment over her impending performance.



Frederic is also showing no sign of acknowledging the recent sighting in Thailand and a quick check on his Instagram account showed it was work as usual with him making an appearance at a TAG Heuer boutique opening in Jakarta, Indonesia sans Lisa this time.

Now the question on everyone’s mind is, will he be showing up for any of those performances at the Crazy Horse Paris?



Photos: Lisa's IG, sinchew daily