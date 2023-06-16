Blackpink’s Jennie seen having Haidilao after dropping out of Melbourne gig early because she was unwell

Blackpink’s Jennie has been accused of disrespecting fans after she left the stage abruptly during the K-pop group’s Melbourne concert on June 11.



This was the second night of their Born Pink World Tour stop in the Australian city.

According to reports, Jennie left midway through their second track, hit song 'Lovesick Girls’.

The three remaining members, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, later explained to the audience that Jennie was feeling unwell and finished the show without her.

Following the show, the group’s agency YG Entertainment released a statement to inform fans that Jennie “was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition”.

It added that she had expressed desire to carry on with the performance but “following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest”.

Jennie also took to Instagram Stories to apologise for her abrupt departure, saying: “Sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday. I’m doing my best to recover atm (at the moment). Your understanding and support mean the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

Sorry not enough

Well, some fans are not buying it.

Furious netizens have revealed on Weibo and Xiaohongshu that this is not the first time she has walked out on a show, having done so at concerts in Hong Kong, Thailand, Copenhagen, and Canada.

They added that her act of “turning her head and walking away is so skillful”.

Some commented that if Jennie was indeed unwell, she could have informed fans before leaving or just not perform. But to leave without saying a word was very disrespectful.

Turns out, she has a habit of leaving midway

But that’s not the worst.

After the show, Jennie was spotted having dinner with the Jisoo, Rosé and their entourage at hotpot chain Haidilao, which infuriated fans even more.

Netizens took to the comments section of her Instagram posts to lash out at Jennie, calling her “lazy” and accusing her of pretending to be sick.

“Don't make us buy tickets and see you [disinterested in performing] on stage. If you're sick just go, you're ruining the atmosphere. We also work hard to make money. You're greedy to take on something beyond your capacity. Don't keep us waiting and [then] crush our expectations... [It’s] unprofessional. Remember you are here because we support you," wrote one angry (ex?) fan.

Another said: “You are the most selfish human I have ever known. You always make a fuss at every concert, make trouble at every concert, [and cause] your group to get criticised. How come you're sick but you can go hiking in the mountains yesterday? You can climb mountains but can't stand on stage? If you can't stand up, you can sing while sitting on a chair. Your fans spend their hard-earned money [to see you], but you always look disinterested at every concert, and you always look lazy. You're only full of energy at clubs and at fashion shows. If you don't want to be an idol, at least respect the other members. I really love all the members, but you let me down every time.”

Photos: Jennie/Instagram, Sinchew