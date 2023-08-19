Blackpink’s Jisoo had the best reaction to fan who asked if he could 'be her other boyfriend'

In case you haven’t heard, Blackpink’s Jisoo, 28, is now dating Korean actor, Ahn Bo Hyun, 35.

While fans were delighted to hear the news, many also joked about how envious they are of the actor for winning the affections of the pop idol.



Some fans, however, have yet to give up on their dream of dating Jisoo.

TikToker Yu Hai Shen recently attended Blackpink’s concert in New Jersey. He brought with him a handmade sign that read: “Jisoo, can I be your other boyfriend?” which he raised throughout the gig.

Midway through Blackpink's performance of ‘Forever Young’, Jisoo noticed what the fan wrote.

Her reaction? She crossed her fingers to indicate a loud and clear 'No'. She then smiled before skipping off with a casual hair flip.

Her reaction had fans calling her "a loyal queen"

Netizens loved how candid Jisoo was about her relationship status. Others also said her reply was “the cutest rejection” they had ever seen.

At least he was lucky enough to be noticed by her, right?