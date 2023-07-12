Is Blackpink’s Lisa dating the son of the world’s 2nd richest man?

K-Pop girl group Blackpink were in London earlier this month to perform at music festival BST Hyde Park 2023.

Following the show, three of the group’s members, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, flew back to Korea, while Lisa was later spotted in France.

She was photographed dining at a restaurant in Paris with TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault, who is also the son of Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, and the second richest man in the world.

In the photos, Lisa and Frédéric looked very comfortable with each other, leading many to wonder if they are dating.

Netizens have commented that they look good together while others agreed that Lisa's rumoured boyfriend “is on a totally different level” from other rumoured boyfriends.

The two were spotted hanging out at a restaurant in Paris

However, fans of Lisa are saying that Frédéric is a Blackpink fan, and was seen at their Los Angeles concert last November.



After that gig, he posted a picture with all four members and this caption: “Congratulations and see you soon in Paris!”

He has also been spotted in pictures with Lisa before, with her fans saying they are just friends, and their meet-up in Paris was just a casual lunch date between two pals.