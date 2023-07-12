Is Blackpink’s Lisa dating the son of the world’s 2nd richest man?
Frédéric Arnault is the CEO of Tag Heuer and the son of Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH.
K-Pop girl group Blackpink were in London earlier this month to perform at music festival BST Hyde Park 2023.
Following the show, three of the group’s members, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, flew back to Korea, while Lisa was later spotted in France.
She was photographed dining at a restaurant in Paris with TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault, who is also the son of Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, and the second richest man in the world.
In the photos, Lisa and Frédéric looked very comfortable with each other, leading many to wonder if they are dating.
Netizens have commented that they look good together while others agreed that Lisa's rumoured boyfriend “is on a totally different level” from other rumoured boyfriends.The two were spotted hanging out at a restaurant in Paris
However, fans of Lisa are saying that Frédéric is a Blackpink fan, and was seen at their Los Angeles concert last November.
After that gig, he posted a picture with all four members and this caption: “Congratulations and see you soon in Paris!”
He has also been spotted in pictures with Lisa before, with her fans saying they are just friends, and their meet-up in Paris was just a casual lunch date between two pals.
In other Blackpink news, it's been reported that their contracts with YG Entertainment are ending in August. Speculation is now rife if the quartet will still be signed to YG.
Earlier this week, there were rumours that only Rosé had renewed her contract with YG, leaving many fans worried if they would see Blackpink perform together again after their current world tour.
However, the netizen who first spread the news regarding Rosé’s contract renewal has since apologised, saying that it was written “purely for self entertainment".
There has also been talk on Weibo that Jennie will not be renewing her contract. Chinese netizens have claimed that the member will be terminating her contract, citing “reliable sources”.
According to those netizens, “[YG] is still in discussions with Lisa,” though the latter “has intentions to leave”.
They also said that “Rosé is confirmed to sign with Black Label”, which is an affiliate company of YG Entertainment, while Jisoo will “continue with YG Entertainment or sign with Black Label”.
Related topicsBlackpink BLACKPINK Lisa Blackpink Jennie Blackpink Jisoo Blackpink Rosé Frédéric Arnault dating Paris YG Entertainment korean
Read more of the latest in