'Blindly worshipping western ideals': Ruby Lin slammed for saying she celebrates western Valentine’s Day instead of the Chinese one

Earlier this week (Aug 22), many Chinese celebrated the Qi Xi Festival, which is also known as Chinese Valentine's Day.



While there isn't much hype for it in Singapore, Qi Xi is widely celebrated by Chinese in other areas like China and Taiwan.

Well, except Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin.

In a recent interview, the 47-year-old star was asked how she spent Qi Xi with her husband Wallace Huo, 43.

"Comparatively, we place more importance on the Feb 14 Valentine's Day. The Qi Xi Valentine's is like celebrating the Ghost Festival."

For those who don't know, Qi Xi falls in the seventh month of the Lunar calendar, which is also known as the Ghost Month.

"My mum said that we should stay home and go out less during the seventh month," she added.

Ruby's response apparently got Chinese netizens on Weibo all riled up.

"Can we get these illiterate celebrities to all shut up?," snarked one netizen, while another called her someone who "blindly worships western ideals".

"Where is she from? What's the relation between Qi Xi and Ghost Festival?" read another comment.

Ruby has the freedom to choose which Valentine's Day she wants to celebrate please. Photos: xuan.my