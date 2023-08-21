Blue Beetle review: Latino-led superhero movie is entertaining but not enough to cure genre fatigue

Blue Beetle (PG13)

Starring Xolo Maridueña, George Lopez, Belissa Escobedo, Bruna Marquezine, Susan Sarandon

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto

If you, like this writer, are suffering from superhero fatigue, Blue Beetle — the title character was first introduced in 1939 and has undergone various iterations since — might offer some temporary respite, with temporary being the operative word. For the most part, it’s refreshing to see Cobra Kai’s Maridueña as the first Latino to headline a standalone film in the DC cinematic universe. His Jaime Reyes acquires an all-powerful armour suit via an alien scarab that latches onto him (think Iron Man meets Venom…ooops, those are Marvel titles but you get the idea), freaking out his blue-collar immigrant clan (special mention: Lopez as Jaime’s mechanic uncle has the best quips). Those family moments, endearing and poignant, however, take a back seat when the narrative lapses into a black hole of SPFX razzmatazz and leaden action. In short: it’s the overfamiliar third-act skirmish where you can switch off, head for a loo break, answer a few e-mails, or order groceries from Amazon. Even though Blue Beetle was greenlit by an earlier regime, it’s been touted by as the first entry in the revised DC Universe under James Gunn’s watch (whatever you say, boss). Strangely, it feels more like a pilot for another CW Arrowverse show. The problem is, CW has already ended the Arrowverse.And that’s what’s bugging me. (2.5/5 stars) now in cinemas