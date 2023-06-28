Blue Lan & wife wear matching outfits & take bike ride to sign divorce papers

When you see couples wearing matching outfits while on a bike ride together, you would probably think: "Aww so sweet!"

But for Taiwanese actor Blue Lan, 44, and his wife Jade Chou, 46, where they were headed wasn't romantic at all.

Turns out the couple, who tied the knot in 2014 and have two kids — daughter ‘Little Basketball’, eight, and son 'Blue Junior’, six — were on their way to sign divorce papers.

Who would have thought that they were literally going to sign their divorce papers the very next moment

Last month, Taiwanese media started speculating that Blue and Jade's marriage was facing problems after the latter shared a emotional post on her Facebook.

In it, she pondered: "We're used to taking the things we have for granted. It's only after you lose them that you realise no one in this world is obliged to understand and love you unconditionally. Sometimes when you finally get it, it's already too late."

Then, earlier this month, Blue was seen leaving their house in Taiwan's Yonghe District to buy cigarettes from the convenience store nearby before returning to meet Jade.

The couple, who were both wearing pink tees, denim jeans and white sneakers, then walked to a public bike station to rent their bikes before riding off into the streets of Yonghe.



They returned home about an hour later.

One would naturally take their behaviour as a sign that those divorce rumours are untrue right?

Apparently not.



According to sources, Blue and Jade apparently rode the bikes to the New Taipei City Yonghe Administration Park to get their divorce papers signed.

And yes, in matching outfits too.



At least this suggests that they are most likely still on good terms despite having to go their separate ways?

Photos: startettoday