Cantopop duo 2R’s Race Wong gives tour of her landed home in Singapore

Remember Cantopop duo 2R?



Back in the early noughties, Singaporean sisters Rosanne Wong, 43, and Race Wong, 40, made their foray into Hong Kong showbiz, releasing albums and even dipping their toes in acting.



They’ve both taken a step back from showbiz since 2011, with Rosanne based in Hong Kong with her dentist husband, Derek.



The couple has two sons together, Dylan, 12, and Daniel, 9.

Rosanne Wong with her husband and two sons.

As for Race, she recently appeared on TVB’s StarTalk where she gave Hong Kong host Jeoffrey Wong a tour of her swanky Singapore abode.

Race with her husband and two kids.

Race is now based in Singapore with her Singaporean businessman husband David Loh, whom she married in 2016. In the same year, Race established Ohmyhome, a tech-based property platform for people looking to buy, sell, rent and renovate properties with her younger sister Rhonda Wong.

Race and David have two kids together — a six-year-old daughter Cara, and a two-year-old son, Damon.

A quick glimpse at the family's private pool and huge backyard.

According to TVB, Race’s house in Singapore is valued at over HK$100 mil (S$17.3mil). There's a pool as well as a garden that alone spans 3,000 sq ft.

Though we were only given a small glimpse of the landed property, which is at least three stories tall with a built-in lift, it was more than enough to leave everyone green with envy.

You'd definitely be able to relax in style here.

Race first gave everyone a look at her private theatre and mini home bar, sharing that her husband enjoys hosting friends for happy hour every now and then.

Anyone else getting dining room envy yet?

She also revealed a very well-equipped home gym, as well as their spacious dining room, which has two dining tables.

The first table, which seats up to eight people, is a ‘daily-use’ table, for the family’s meals. The second table, which seats up to 14, is used when the couple hosts dinner parties.

Finally, over in the living room, a grand piano, which was David’s birthday gift to Race, is the centrepiece.