Cecilia Cheung, 43, spotted on flight by netizen who was amazed by her beauty

We're all well aware of how much time, effort and money celebrities spend on maintaining their looks, yet we're still constantly in awe of how great they look in person.

Just ask this netizen who bumped into Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung on a flight yesterday (Sep 13).

According to the photos, the 43-year-old was on the opposite aisle of the plane from the netizen.

Said netizen noted that Cecilia, who shared on Weibo that she had to clear her work schedule in August as she's unwell, seemed to have lost quite a bit of weight.

The star, however, still looked really good though.

"How is 43-year-old Cecilia Cheung's face not saggy at all? Her bone structure is amazing, her skin is lifted and her face is so contoured," effused the netizen.

Now we really want to know what she's having.

We want to have firm skin like Cecilia when we're 43 years old too.Bet she doesn't even need to contour her face with makeup. Photos: hk01