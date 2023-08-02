Chaos as angry fans try to attack Coco Lee’s estranged husband at crematorium

The final farewell for Mandopop diva Coco Lee yesterday (Aug 1) descended into chaos as angry fans tried to attack the late star’s estranged husband, Canadian billionaire Bruce Rockowitz.

Bruce, who was criticised for attending Coco’s memorial service on Jul 31, was not present for the family's private funeral the next day, only showing up later at Cape Collinson Crematorium for the cremation service.

As Bruce was leaving after the service, he was hounded by fans and media outside the crematorium.

When asked for a comment by the media, he said: “I loved Coco, my whole life.”

Bruce hounded by Coco's fans and media outside the crematorium

This triggered fans who yelled “return Coco to us” and “heartless”, and some even tried to attack Bruce.

With the help of security guards, Bruce managed to push through the crowd to get into his black seven-seater.

Fans banged on the doors and windows and one distraught fan tried to prevent him from leaving by blocking the car with her body.

The fan tried to stop Bruce's car from leaving

Coco, who had battled depression, died at the age of 48 on July 5.

She and Bruce had been married for 12 years and were reportedly separated at the time of her death.

Bruce was alleged to have cheated on Coco in the later years of their marriage and the couple were due to sign divorce papers in July.

Photos: Sinchew, YouTube