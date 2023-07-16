Charmaine Sheh tries durian cake immediately after reaching Malaysia; gives it her seal of approval

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh recently touched down in Malaysia, where she’s set to film the second season of drama Modern Dynasty.

The 48-year-old received a hero’s welcome at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, with fans flocking to the actress to pass her gifts, which included a fresh durian cream cake.

Charmaine was unable to bring it up to her hotel room —remember the actress who got fined by her hotel in Malaysia ‘cos she brought durians to her room? —so she posted a clip of herself devouring the treat in her car instead.

Surrounded by fans, but all Charmaine has eyes for is her durian cake.

In the short video, Charmaine can be seen cutting into the cake and savouring a slice before exclaiming: “This is so delicious, [but] so fattening I could die!”

Guess this means she’s practically one of us now, right?

Having her cake and eating it

Apart from durians, Charmaine once shared she hopes to be able to tuck into crab dishes, as well as Malaysia’s famous prawn noodles while she’s there for work.

Seeing as the cast and crew of Modern Dynasty 2 will be in Malaysia for two months, it looks like Charmaine will have more than enough time to tick everything off her to-eat list.

Photos: Sinchew Daily, China Press