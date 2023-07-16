Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Charmaine Sheh tries durian cake immediately after reaching Malaysia; gives it her seal of approval
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charmaine Sheh tries durian cake immediately after reaching Malaysia; gives it her seal of approval

She’s one of us now.

Charmaine Sheh tries durian cake immediately after reaching Malaysia; gives it her seal of approval
By Toh Ziyi
Published July 16, 2023
Updated July 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh recently touched down in Malaysia, where she’s set to film the second season of drama Modern Dynasty

The 48-year-old received a hero’s welcome at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, with fans flocking to the actress to pass her gifts, which included a fresh durian cream cake. 

Charmaine was unable to bring it up to her hotel room remember the actress who got fined by her hotel in Malaysia ‘cos she brought durians to her room? —so she posted a clip of herself devouring the treat in her car instead.

Surrounded by fans, but all Charmaine has eyes for is her durian cake.

In the short video, Charmaine can be seen cutting into the cake and savouring a slice before exclaiming: “This is so delicious, [but] so fattening I could die!”

Guess this means she’s practically one of us now, right?

Having her cake and eating it

Apart from durians, Charmaine once shared she hopes to be able to tuck into crab dishes, as well as Malaysia’s famous prawn noodles while she’s there for work.

Seeing as the cast and crew of Modern Dynasty 2 will be in Malaysia for two months, it looks like Charmaine will have more than enough time to tick everything off her to-eat list.

Photos: Sinchew Daily, China Press

Related topics

Charmaine Sheh Hong Kong Celebs

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.